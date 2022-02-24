  • Oops!
The Rush: Andrew Whitworth on retirement and Odell’s years-long quest to join Rams

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, February 23, 2022, and we’ve Rams Super Bowl Champion and Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth on the show chatting about:

  • The celebrities who come out of the woodwork after you win the Big Game

  • Which way he’s leaning with respect to retiring from the NFL

  • Why Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Rams felt like destiny

  • PLUS: Andrew details his passion and commitment to giving back to the community in various ways through his foundation Big Whit 77 and the Rams organization

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

