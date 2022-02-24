The Rush: Andrew Whitworth on retirement and Odell’s years-long quest to join Rams

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, February 23, 2022, and we’ve Rams Super Bowl Champion and Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth on the show chatting about:

The celebrities who come out of the woodwork after you win the Big Game

Which way he’s leaning with respect to retiring from the NFL

Why Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Rams felt like destiny

PLUS: Andrew details his passion and commitment to giving back to the community in various ways through his foundation Big Whit 77 and the Rams organization