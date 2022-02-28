The Rush: Andrew Whitworth on being “the old guy” and the NFL’s diversity issues
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Andrew WhitworthAmerican football player, offensive lineman
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Monday, February 28, 2022, and we’ve Rams Super Bowl Champion and Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth on the show chatting about:
The age gap between him and his younger teammates
Why he stays out of touchdown celebration dances
The origin story of Odell Beckham Jr. becoming a Ram
How the NFL must address its problem of a widespread lack of diversity in the coaching and management ranks
PLUS: Make sure to check out how Whitworth gives back to the community through his foundation and the .
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .