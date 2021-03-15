The Rush: An NFL legend goes marching out; The NCAA tourney comes marching in

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, March 15, 2021! Here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

NFL legend Drew Brees officially calls it a career

Michigan, Illinois, Baylor and Gonzaga capture #1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament

Georgetown scores massive Big East title win, automatic tourney bid

Perennial top seeds Duke and Kentucky find themselves on the outside, looking in