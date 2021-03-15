The Rush: An NFL legend goes marching out; The NCAA tourney comes marching in

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

It's Monday, March 15, 2021!

It’s Monday, March 15, 2021! Here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • NFL legend Drew Brees officially calls it a career

  • Michigan, Illinois, Baylor and Gonzaga capture #1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament

  • Georgetown scores massive Big East title win, automatic tourney bid

  • Perennial top seeds Duke and Kentucky find themselves on the outside, looking in



