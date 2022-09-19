The Rush: Aces win championship, NFL sees crazy comebacks and Tom Brady throws a tantrum

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, September 19, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to claim their first WNBA Championship

Chelsea Gray was named Finals MVP while Becky Hammon became the first rookie head coach to win a title in league history

Week 2 in the NFL was bonkers as the Cardinals, Dolphins, and Jets all pulled off crazy comebacks

The Bengals suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys

The Packers bounce back with a win over the rival Bears

PLUS: Tom Brady threw a tantrum (and a tablet!) on the sideline and was also near the center of a brawl between the Bucs and Saints.