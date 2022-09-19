The Rush: Aces win championship, NFL sees crazy comebacks and Tom Brady throws a tantrum
It’s Monday, September 19, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to claim their first WNBA Championship
Chelsea Gray was named Finals MVP while Becky Hammon became the first rookie head coach to win a title in league history
Week 2 in the NFL was bonkers as the Cardinals, Dolphins, and Jets all pulled off crazy comebacks
The Bengals suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys
The Packers bounce back with a win over the rival Bears
PLUS: Tom Brady threw a tantrum (and a tablet!) on the sideline and was also near the center of a brawl between the Bucs and Saints.
