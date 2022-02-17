The Rush: Aaron Donald and Sean McVay don’t seem like they’re retiring at LA Rams Parade
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Thursday, February 17, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
The LA Rams celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory with a parade and Sean McVay and Aaron Donald made talk of retirement seem premature
Aaron Rodgers’ engagement to Shailene Woodley is reportedly off.
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .