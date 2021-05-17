The Rush: A wild NBA season ends, an exciting play-in tournament begins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Monday, May 17th, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:
The defending champs start this year’s NBA playoffs in the play-in tournament
The Knicks grab a #4 seed in the East
Steph Curry captures his second scoring title
PLUS: NCAA hoops is slowly dying
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .