The Rush: A wild NBA season ends, an exciting play-in tournament begins

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, May 17th, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

  • The defending champs start this year’s NBA playoffs in the play-in tournament

  • The Knicks grab a #4 seed in the East

  • Steph Curry captures his second scoring title

  • PLUS: NCAA hoops is slowly dying

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

