The Rush: 49ers outshine Rams in Odell Beckham and Von Miller’s L.A. debut

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday November 16, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The L.A. debut of stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller is overshadowed by a huge 49ers win over the Rams

Cam Newton vies to be Carolina’s QB1... again

The Minnesota Timberwolves are fined a pretty penny for having fun in Miami

PLUS: The Miami Hurricanes’ search for a new athletic director is off to a strange start