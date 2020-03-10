The rich get richer: Patriots lead the way with four comp picks in 2020 NFL draft

The New England Patriots might lose Tom Brady this offseason, but the team will have more than enough sixth-round picks to find his replacement. The NFL announced which teams will receive compensatory draft picks for the 2020 NFL draft, and the Patriots lead the way with four extra selections, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

The Patriots already had eight selections in the 2020 NFL draft before the comp picks were awarded. Now, the team has 12 picks. The Patriots will receive two additional third-round picks and two additional sixth-round picks in the 2020 draft.

The full list of compensatory picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/QKADDS4yPu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2020

Why did Patriots receive 4 comp picks in 2020 NFL draft?

The team received those picks as compensation for losing Malcolm Brown, Trent Brown, Trey Flowers and Cordarrelle Patterson last year. Flowers and Trent Brown brought back the third-round picks. Malcolm Brown and Patterson were responsible for the sixth-round picks.

When do the Patriots pick in the 2020 NFL draft?

With the Patriots’ draft picks set, here’s where the team is picking in the 2020 NFL draft:

• Round 1, pick No. 23

• Round 3, pick No. 87

• Round 3, pick No. 98 (comp pick)

• Round 3, pick No. 100 (comp pick)

• Round 4, pick No. 125

• Round 6, pick No. 198

• Round 6, pick No. 207

• Round 6, pick No. 212 (comp pick)

• Round 6, pick No. 213 (comp pick)

• Round 7, pick No. 233

• Round 7, pick No. 238

• Round 7, pick No. 244

What other teams received compensatory picks in the 2020 NFL draft?

The Patriots were the only team to snag four comp picks, but six other teams managed to pick up three additional picks due to compensation. Those teams include the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins each received two comp picks. The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington all received one comp pick.

