The return of baseball, Opening Day recaps, starter draft update
Baseball returned with a bang on Thursday and the Baseball Bar-B-Cast crew is here to catch you up on all the news and notes from the best day on the sports calendar year.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss how they spent their Opening Day including Jake with the Baltimore Orioles welcoming their new owner with a rousing win against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels and Jordan watching the upstart Cincinnati Reds taking down the Washington Nationals in Cincy.
The guys then go around the league giving updates on every game that was played on Thursday, talking about the controversial ninth inning between the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs, the New York Yankees defeating the Houston Astros in a thriller and the depressing final Opening Day for the Oakland Athletics.
To close out the show, Jake & Jordan give an update on how they did in their Opening Day starter draft competition. Spoiler alert, it wound up being very one-sided due to a terrible pick. But with two games still to be played, is there a chance for a comeback?
1:43 Baseball is back baby!
3:06 O's-Angels kick-off the season
13:30 Reds open up in Cincinnati
21:02 Opening Day roundup
32:15 Yankees-Astros face-off
39:50 Controversial 9th in Texas
49:46 Starter draft update
Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube
[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]
Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ
Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz
Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts