The real truth: Does the Zero-RB fantasy football draft strategy actually work?

By Hayden Winks, Rotoworld

Special to Yahoo Sports

Tl;dr: We want to invest more draft capital into WR than RB because they score more points on average, miss fewer games, and are easier to project, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we need to fade first- and second-round RBs. Using the “Bimodal RB” strategy (two RBs in the first three rounds and then ignoring RB until at least the 8th round) is supported by historical data.

Pros of Zero RB

“Zero RB” a contrarian fantasy draft strategy that punts running back early in drafts (let’s say no RBs through the first four rounds or one RB through the first seven rounds) and instead aims for finding plug-in RBs later on in drafts while hammering WR and TE in the earlier rounds.

One of the key thought processes with the zero-RB strategy is that WRs have a lower bust rate than RBs in the early and middle rounds. This is undeniably true, particularly so when it comes to injury rates between WRs and RBs as Josh Hermsmeyer measured in this Rotoviz study. With running backs taking more hits and making more sudden lateral movements, it’s no surprise to see RBs get injured more often.

Also, even without injuries, WRs simply average more PPR points per game than RBs do at the same Average Draft Position at just about every point in fantasy drafts (see above).

This is especially the case in the 3rd-7th-round range, where we typically see the RB15 to RB24 get selected. Historically, these low-end RB2s have been bad fantasy picks. Low-end RB2s bust (let’s say under 12 PPR points per game) far more than they hit (let’s say over 16 PPR points per game). In fact, their average outcome since 2014 sits at around 11 PPR points per game. Yikes.

Meanwhile, this 3rd to 7th-round range is where we’ve been printing straight cash by selecting WRs. Jack Miller of Rotoviz shared some historical Best Ball win rates based on when fantasy managers selected their WR1-4. Any point on the chart above 8.3% is plus expected value (+EV), so it’s obvious that it’s best to draft WRs in the 3rd to 7th-round range where the dots are above the 8.3% black line. (I have a full column on this topic here.) Essentially, it’s nuts to be targeting RBs over WRs in this particular range, which is what zero RB is doing.

Beyond Zero-RB’s main point that WRs are safer and on average better than RBs, I also admit that there’s more merit to the strategy in shallower leagues. The reason for that is because it’s easier to actually take advantage of the surplus of RB injuries with fewer RBs already rostered. For example, in a 10-team league with 16-man rosters like the one I play in with my high school buddies, I could likely pick up and start Carlos Hyde off waivers going into Week 2 if Chris Carson left the season opener with an injury. In deeper leagues, Hyde is already rostered.

There’s also a good case to be made to utilize zero RB in 2020 more so than ever with coronavirus testing set to cause more missed games than ever. Of course, coronavirus testing will cause QBs, WRs, and TEs to miss time as well, but backup RBs absorb their starter’s volume more closely than backup WRs and backup TEs do. That means insurance RBs are more valuable in 2020.

