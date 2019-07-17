The prospect with the best fantasy baseball upside could be in the Majors soon

Fantasy baseball expert Andy Behrens takes stock of the minor league system this week and features three key prospects who fantasy gamers should be stashing, including a White Sox outfielder who probably has the best fantasy upside this season of any rookie.

First up is Luis Urias, highly touted rookie and infielder for the San Diego Padres. Although looking at his brief stint in the majors this season, you might not know that. Yet, Andy says you should forget that tiny sample and stash Urias now. The rookie has been nothing less than great in the minors, hitting .316 with 18 HR and 48 RBI. He has double-digit power and speed and should receive another call-up soon.

Next is Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Gavin Lux who, after crushing AA pitching was promoted to AAA and proceeded to do the same there, hitting .470. There should be nothing left for Lux to prove — unfortunately, he’s blocked by arguably the deepest lineup in baseball. Nonetheless, we should be seeing Lux in September in some capacity, making him a solid stash.

Finally, Andy leaves the best for last. 21-year-old Luis Robert has been making a mockery of the Chicago White Sox minor league system, mashing his way to a .356 BA, 19 HR, and a whopping 62 RBI this season. He is an obvious stash, and with Eloy Jimenez hitting the IL, we could be seeing Robert in the big show sooner rather than later.