The Privilege of Play: Hockey's racist and affluent culture still hasn't changed

Lonely. That’s how Buffalo Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds has felt throughout his hockey career, from youth leagues in Scarborough, Ontario, all the way up to the NHL. Being the only Black player on his teams always caused a sense of isolation. No one understood what he was going through, how much the racial slurs and hate thrown his way hurt. Often, it wasn’t even addressed or white players didn’t know how to respond.

There’s no denying the lack of diversity within the league. Simmonds is one of 42 Black, Indigenous, players of color (BIPOC) currently listed on NHL rosters, a mere 5.7%. In comparison, the latest percentages for the NBA, NFL and MLB were 83.1%, 70.1% and 39.8%, respectively, according to report cards from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES).

Whenever J.T. Brown, a forward for the Minnesota Wild, volunteers at various programs to teach children how to skate, he’s always immediately asked the same question. “Do you play hockey? You play hockey?”

“[They're] just kind of questioning it because some kids don't really know that anybody of color plays hockey," Brown told Yahoo Sports.

The lack of minority representation in hockey isn’t just manifested in the NHL, it’s ingrained in every aspect and level of the sport.

Skates. Sticks. Pads. Rink time. Club fees. The costs associated with playing hockey are endless, and they add up quickly.

A survey conducted by Scotiabank and FlipGive of over a thousand Canadian and American hockey parents last fall found that nearly 60% pay more than $5,000 per year, 41% spend between $5,000 and $10,000 a year, and 16% spend over $10,000 a year for their kids to play the sport. And 90% of the parents surveyed said they were worried about the financial impact the cost of the sport was having on their families, though the data didn’t note their wealth or social class.

Per the same report, 35% of parents took on personal debt and 23% got a second job or worked overtime so their kids could play. The sport also comes with a major time commitment; 80% of the parents said they spend a weekly average of five hours or more at hockey-related activities, while 38% are at the rink for over eight hours each week.

With such a steep price of entry, hockey has traditionally been an affluent sport with an environment laced with exclusivity.

Is hockey for everyone?

As soon as Bryant McBride joined the NHL as the vice president of business development in 1993, becoming the highest-ranking minority executive in the history of the league, he was struck by the lack of women and people of color around the headquarters.

McBride soon approached commissioner Gary Bettman, and with his support, he launched the Diversity Task Force, now known as Hockey is for Everyone.

“I had to do something. It was important that if I wasn’t going to do it, who was?” McBride told Yahoo Sports. “So I stuck my neck out.”

One of his first efforts was tracking down Willie O’Ree, who became the NHL’s first Black player in 1958. With a shared goal of “breaking down barriers of access” in the sport, the duo teamed up to advance minority hockey programs, donate equipment and bring players of color together.

“The NHL was doing what they thought at the time was adequate, but it wasn't adequate enough,” said Eustace King, a prominent Black agent for some of the top players in the league. “Now we look back and we know they needed to put more resources, more money against it.”

