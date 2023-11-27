The Playlist: Week 6 fantasy basketball pickups, lineup advice and NBA games to watch

Saddiq Bey is in line for additional minutes with the Hawks, which means he can help fantasy basketball managers in multiple categories. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher via Getty Images)

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to music or other things in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make, lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations) followed by the must-watch games from across the league.

So press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

Who's in my rotation: players to pick up on waivers that are less than 50% rostered in Yahoo leagues

Must-adds in all leagues

Saddiq Bey - SF/PF - Atlanta Hawks (49% rostered)

Bey is poised to rejoin the starting unit at power forward, with Jalen Johnson being out for 3-4 weeks with a wrist injury. He's flirted with top-100 value in category leagues over the past two weeks and will be a viable asset in points leagues now that he'll see more minutes, shot attempts and usage in the Hawks' offense. He'll help fantasy managers with points, threes, rebounds and steals for as long as Johnson is out.

Keyonte George - PG/SG - Utah Jazz (46% rostered)

How is George still under 50%? His FG percentage is below average (like most rookies), but point guards who average over 10 points, eight assists, and three rebounds per game as starters should be rostered in all leagues.

"Public service announcement" - Jay-Z

Dyson Daniels - PG/SG - New Orleans Pelicans (37% rostered)

His time as a starter may be coming to an end with CJ McCollum nearing his return, but keep streaming Daniels early in the week. In 11 games without McCollum, Daniels has posted an average of 9.8 rebounds plus assists and two steals per contest, so he's a worthwhile addition to fantasy lineups. He's been a top 100 player in both points and category leagues over the past two weeks.

Kyle Anderson - SF/PF - Minnesota Timberwolves (35% rostered)

Jaden McDaniels is out for 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury, so it's time to ride slow-mo. While he hasn't played well over his past two contests, there's streaming potential here with McDaniels facing a multi-week absence. Anderson is good for stocks and assists while shooting 55% from the field. He's a player I'd target more for category leagues than points leagues.

"Ridin'Slow" - Bun B

Eric Gordon - SG/SF - Phoenix Suns (50% rostered)

He's still floating around in shallow league waiver pools, but as a top 90 player in category leagues, averaging 24 fantasy points per game (FPPG), he should be well over 50% rostered. He's started in 12 of the 16 games, and with Bradley Beal out, he'll continue to see well over 30+ minutes per night.

Malik Beasley - SG/SF - Milwaukee Bucks (30% rostered)

He's streaky, but he's been a viable fantasy option for a couple of weeks, ranking 51st in category leagues and averaging over 26 FPPG over the past 14 days. He's played over 33 minutes per night over that span, translating to some solid production — four threes made per game, one steal, and five-plus rebounds with a low turnover rate. He's quietly putting in work, and it's time fantasy managers take notice.

Cole Anthony - PG/SG - Orlando Magic (52% rostered)

He snuck over 50% rostered after I filed this story, but he's still worth including. The Magic's first game of Week 6 is on Wednesday, so they'll play three games in four nights to close out the week. If Anthony is on waivers, get him. He's been the best point guard for Orlando with Markelle Fultz out of commission and a reliable source of points, threes, assists and steals. He's coming off a season-high 30 points with seven boards and seven dimes, so look for Anthony to keep this up with Fultz still out.

Short-term streamable options for Week 6

Al Horford - C - Boston Celtics (45% rostered)

Big Al has some streaming appeal for as long as Kristaps Porziņģis is sidelined. KP will reportedly miss a week or so, but unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Celtics only play two games in Week 6. But with KP not out of the woods yet, holding Horford could have some short-term value. He turned back the clock on Sunday, posting six points with 15 rebounds, three assists and three stocks. I'd give him a look if you need a big man.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - SF - Miami Heat (43% rostered)

The rookie is stepping up and looks like an ideal fit for Heat culture and fantasy managers. Jaquez Jr. has been cooking over the past week, finishing Week 5 as the 57th-ranked player in category leagues. He averaged 18.5 points with 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.5 threes, 1.3 steals and 53/59/86 shooting splits. Ridiculous production and he's worth streaming in all leagues while he's clearly on a heater.

"Ain't No Half Steppin'" - Heatwave

Jaden Ivey - PG/SG - Detroit Pistons (48% rostered)

Ivey is relevant again because the Pistons have one of the best schedules of the week. However, I'd pick up Ivey at the beginning of the week because there's a chance he could be moved back to the bench when Bojan Bogdanovic returns, which could be any day now. Until that happens, stream Ivey beyond Monday. He's played well in his last two starts, playing at least 30 minutes in each and averaging 21 points with three rebounds and three assists. Stream him in points and category leagues as long as he's in the starting unit.

Deep league streams for Week 6

Reggie Jackson - PG - Denver Nuggets (23% rostered)

Jamal Murray (hamstring) is day-to-day but with four games on tap this week, it makes sense to stream Jackson early in the week. He plays on Monday and Wednesday so you can get a couple of nights of production out of one transaction. He's dished out at least six assists in three of his last four contests, which is encouraging, considering much of his previous fantasy success came from scoring and threes.

Kelly Olynyk - PF/C - Utah Jazz (34% rostered)

Olynyk recently put together some strong performances, averaging 9.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over 24 minutes in his last six contests. Walker Kessler is back now, but as one of six teams to play four games this week, that makes Olynky a solid streaming option for Week 6.

Craig Porter Jr. - PG/SG - Cleveland Cavaliers (14% rostered)

The Cavs are going through it with injuries, as Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert have all missed time recently. As a result, Porter Jr. crept into the rotation and has been serviceable, hitting double-figures in five straight games and notching at least one block or steal in four of his last five games. If Garland misses any more time, he'll surely get more minutes, so keep an eye on him with the Cavs facing the Hawks, Blazers and Pistons this week — all fantasy-friendly teams.

Other streaming options in Week 6:

Obi Toppin - PF - Indiana Pacers (45% rostered)

Goga Bitadze - C - Orlando Magic (33% rostered)

Moritz Wagner - C - Orlando Magic (31% rostered)

Dario Saric - PF/C - Golden State Warriors (34% rostered)

Dorian Finney-Smith - SF/PF/C - Brooklyn Nets (27% rostered)

Jordan Hawkins - SG - New Orleans Pelicans (29% rostered)

Christian Wood - PF/C - Los Angeles Lakers (21% rostered)

Norman Powell - SG/SF - Los Angeles Clippers (42% rostered)

Terance Mann - SG/SF - Los Angeles Clippers (12% rostered)

Jose Alvarado - PG - New Orleans Pelicans (7% rostered)

Nic Batum - SF/PF - Philadelphia 76ers (8% rostered)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker - SG/SF - Minnesota Timberwolves (5% rostered)

Rotation notes:

Hornets G LaMelo Ball (right ankle) likely going to miss time

The play: The injury looked bad. Terry Rozier (groin) had nine assists on Sunday, so expect him to take on more point-guard duties as we wait for more news on LaMelo. Brandon Miller will also get more playing time, but no one else on waivers is worth pursuing.

Warriors F Draymond Green (suspension) will return on Tuesday

The play: Dario Saric has filled in admirably for Green, but Kevon Looney is losing minutes due to Saric's play. Saric gives the Warriors a scoring threat in the frontcourt, and it'll be hard to keep him on the bench the way he's been playing lately.

Pelicans G CJ McCollum recalled from G-League

The play: Getting recalled from the Pelicans G-League affiliate is a great sign that he's trending in the right direction. Dyson Daniels will lose the most value from a streaming perspective when McCollum is ready to return.

Thunder F Jalen Williams (hip) gets in partial practice on Sunday

The play: There has yet to be much of an update regarding when he'll return to play, but Isaiah Joe remains a streamable asset if you're looking for points and threes.

Nets C Nic Claxton (ankle) sat out Sunday's game with an ankle injury

The play: Claxton aggravated his left ankle on Saturday night, the same ankle that cost him eight games earlier this season. This could be a multi-game absence, so Dorian Finney-Smith is the preferred add should Claxton miss time.

Sixers F Kelly Oubre, Jr. is practicing.

The play: He's available in 41% of Yahoo leagues, so if he's in your waiver pool, pick him up if you have space in IL.

Schedule notes:

Plenty of streaming opportunities this week! With injuries running rampant, there's a good chance you'll be able to play your waiver adds most nights except for Saturday's 12-game slate.

The Nuggets, Pelicans and Sixers have favorable schedules, playing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week.

The Spurs start their week on Thursday, so feel free to drop fringe guys like Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones.

Daily Games Played:

Monday: 5

Tuesday: 8

Wednesday: 7

Thursday: 9

Friday: 6

Saturday: 12

Sunday: 0

Six teams play four games: Clippers, Jazz, Lakers, Nuggets, Pelicans and Pistons.

22 teams play three games: 76ers, Bucks, Bulls, Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Hawks, Heat, Hornets, Kings, Knicks, Magic, Mavericks, Nets, Pacers, Raptors, Rockets, Suns, Timberwolves, Thunder, Trail Blazers, Warriors and Wizards.

Two teams play two games: Celtics and Spurs.

Teams with back-to-backs:

Tuesday/Wednesday: Kings, Raptors and Rockets

Wednesday/Thursday: Clippers, Jazz, Lakers and Pistons

Thursday/Friday: Knicks, Spurs

Friday/Saturday: Grizzlies, Magic, Mavericks, Nuggets, Pelicans and Suns

Favorite games of the week: for fantasy and just ones you want to watch as a fan

Monday, November 27

Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers: A high-stakes game featuring two of the best centers in the league, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis, is a must-watch. LeBron James is listed as questionable, but I think he'll give it a go and take his rest opportunity on the front end of the Lakers' Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set.

Tuesday, November 28 (In-Season Tournament)

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat: The Bucks, leading East Group B with a 3-0 record, face the Miami Heat, who also have a strong 2-1 record in the same group. This game could be pivotal in determining the group leader​​​​, and let's not act like emo Jimmy hasn't had this one circled on the calendar for a while.

"Win or Lose" - Mobb Deep

Wednesday, November 29

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings: The Clippers have been terrible on the road to start the year, going 2-6 in their first eight games and the trip upstate will be challenging. The Kings are 4-1 at home, and I'd expect Domantas Sabonis to put on a clinic against the Clippers light frontcourt. De'Aaron Fox matching up against the Clippers' new Big Three will be fun and offer plenty of fantasy points.

Thursday, November 30

Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs: Pace. Pace. And more Pace. Both teams rank in the top 5 in Pace and bottom 10 in defensive rating — a good formula for fantasy production.

Friday, December 1