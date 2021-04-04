  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The other side of history: UCLA heartbroken as last-second shot buries unlikely run

Jeff Eisenberg
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As Jalen Suggs zoomed down court during the waning seconds of overtime on Saturday night, UCLA coach Mick Cronin practically matched him stride for stride.

Arms flailing and mouth agape, Cronin tried in vain to get the Bruins to run up and trap the ball instead of falling back on defense.

For days, Cronin had drilled into his players’ heads the importance of getting back on defense to stop Gonzaga’s vaunted transition attack, but this scenario called for something different. Only 3.3 seconds remained in overtime after Johnny Juzang’s game-tying put-back, so Suggs likely only had time to call his own number

“I got my guys’ attention late and they came up late,” Cronin said. “It’s not their fault because we trained them to get back, get back, get back, but I knew the clock was short and all he had was a desperation heave.”

You probably know by now that Suggs made UCLA pay dearly for its mental error, that he finished off an all-time great Final Four game with a shot that will forever be part of March lore. Allowed to advance the ball unimpeded past the mid-court stripe, Suggs walked into a 40 footer and banked it in as the buzzer sounded, clinching a 93-90 overtime victory with seismic repercussions.

Most of the nation will remember Suggs’ shot for preserving Gonzaga’s undefeated season, for propelling the Zags within one victory of the program’s first national championship and for setting up one of the most anticipated title games in years. On Monday night, Gonzaga will meet Baylor in a battle between the two teams that have separated themselves since the preseason.

At UCLA, inevitable replays of Suggs’ heroics will undoubtedly evoke different emotions — sadness and heartbreak surely but hopefully not regret. The 11th-seeded Bruins displayed remarkable improvement and mental toughness going from the First Four to the Final Four and then pushing a seemingly invincible opponent to the brink of a massive upset.

“We went out fighting,” Juzang said. “There's no better way. There's no regrets. Just everybody fought to the last play.”

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs hugs Johnny Juzang #3 of the UCLA Bruins after the Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated the UCLA Bruins 93-90 in overtime during the 2021 NCAA Final Four semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs hugs Johnny Juzang #3 of the UCLA Bruins after the Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated the UCLA Bruins 93-90 in overtime during the 2021 NCAA Final Four semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A UCLA team that Cronin believed had Final Four potential before the season lost its top recruit Daishen Nix to the G-League, its leading returning scorer Chris Smith to injury and its most athletic big man Jalen Hill to personal issues. In spite of all that, the Bruins were in position to win the Pac-12 before a late four-game losing streak dashed those hopes and sent them tumbling down the bracket.

Michigan State was supposed to beat UCLA in the First Four. The Bruins instead rallied from a 14-point deficit for a confidence-restoring overtime victory.

Alabama was supposed to beat UCLA in the Sweet 16. The Bruins instead withstood a gut punch of a game-tying 3-pointer, then dominated overtime.

Michigan was supposed to beat UCLA in the Elite Eight. The Bruins instead held the Wolverines without a basket over the game’s final five minutes to eke out a victory.

The most daunting test of all was a Gonzaga team that had only allowed one opponent all season within single digits. Fueled by an unselfish, fast-paced offense that generates layup after layup after layup, the Zags had clobbered their first four NCAA tournament opponents by a total of 96 points.

The competitive spirit that has become the hallmark of this UCLA team was on display throughout a game that featured 15 ties and 19 lead changes. Never did either team lead by more than seven points. Anytime it seemed like Gonzaga was about to pull away, UCLA never flinched and answered with a surge of its own.

It was 64-57 Gonzaga midway through the second half after a Cody Riley flagrant foul gave the Zags a chance to create some breathing room. UCLA answered with a 16-6 surge, putting actual game pressure on the Zags and sending the message that the Bruins were not going anywhere.

In the final two minutes, UCLA again did not crumble after a ridiculous Suggs block erased a Riley dunk attempt and led to a go-ahead Drew Timme transition dunk at the other end. In fact, the Bruins were the ones who had the chance to win in regulation had Juzang not waylaid Timme driving to the basket and been whistled for a charging foul.

UCLA even rallied from a five-point deficit in overtime before Suggs channeled Christian Laettner and Kris Jenkins. The Bruins responded to every punch until Gonzaga finally landed a haymaker with zeroes left on the clock.

On the floor, as Gonzaga players dogpiled in the background, Juzang softly reminded his teammates to keep their heads up. Cronin delivered a similar message in his postgame locker room speech.

“I just told them they've got to let the last shot go,” Cronin said. “As much as they want to be beat down right now and gutted and miserable, they've got to let it go because they're winners. They won. As a coach, all you can do is ask your players to give you everything they've got.”

Cronin, understandably, was in no mood to talk about the future Saturday night, but at some point he’ll acknowledge that UCLA is set up to build on this. Although the Bruins could lose Juzang to the NBA draft, they don’t have a single senior in their rotation and they have a decorated incoming recruiting class highlighted by five-star guard Peyton Watson.

Right now, this loss is nothing but heartache for UCLA. In time, perhaps, it will be remembered as a starting point.

"UCLA, we're not a Cinderella program," Juzang said. "I think that those days are behind us."

Recommended Stories

  • Did officials get critical charge call correct in Gonzaga's win over UCLA?

    Before Jalen Suggs' shot, Drew Timme's take of a charge was the biggest play in Saturday's Final Four.

  • Father Hep: Cronin's dad relishes UCLA's run to Final Four

    Father's Day has come early for Hep Cronin this year. The 79-year-old dad of UCLA coach Mick Cronin has become an unlikely celebrity during the Bruins' run to the Final Four. CBS and Turner's cameras have been focused on the elder Cronin as much as his son during the games.

  • UCLA's Juzang could be first Asian American NBA lottery pick

    Johnny Juzang's impact at UCLA has been immediate since he transferred from Kentucky, giving the Bruins the scorer and dynamic player they had been missing in recent years. The junior guard is playing his best at just the right time, leading the Bruins into the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Projected to be the second Asian American NBA first-round pick, possibly in the lottery, he has become an inspiration for younger players at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise.

  • Where does Gonzaga-UCLA rank among greatest men's Final Four games of modern era?

    Jalen Suggs's buzzer-beater vaulted Gonzaga-UCLA toward the top of the list. But not quite to the very top.

  • Plaschke: UCLA didn't deserve to get Laettnered after playing like champions vs. Gonzaga

    In one of the best games in NCAA Final Four history, UCLA did not deserve to lose on one of the most unlikely final shots in tournament history.

  • Final Four: Did late call on UCLA's Johnny Juzang cost Bruins the game against Gonzaga?

    UCLA's Johnny Juzang was called with a charge against Gonzaga's Drew Timme at the end of regulation. The Bruins lost on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

  • Adam Morrison, Gonzaga's heartbreak kid, lost his mind calling buzzer-beater over UCLA

    Adam Morrison was the perfect person to call a Gonzaga-UCLA tourney game, and he finally found redemption after 15 years.

  • Rare air: Why Gonzaga vs. Baylor is a historic title game matchup

    With undefeated Gonzaga and Baylor both advancing to the national title game with Final Four victories on Saturday, it sets up the single-best national title game on paper in the history of the NCAA tournament.

  • Mario Cristobal allows Penei Sewell's brother Gabriel to take part in Oregon Pro Day

    Gabriel Sewell last played linebacker for the University of Nevada Wolfpack in 2019.

  • Gonzaga's perfect season saved by Jalen Suggs' last-gasp overtime heave

    Gonzaga’s wild run to NCAA history continues, but UCLA was its biggest test yet. Did the game expose the Zags at all?

  • Charting UCLA's roster for next season may not require much effort

    UCLA's roster for next season could look similar to this season's roster, which was a buzzer-beater shot short of reaching the national championship game.

  • Adia Barnes on profane post-game pep talk after beating UConn: 'I’m not apologizing for it'

    Adia Barnes led Arizona to a stunning upset over UConn on Friday.

  • Dominion: will one Canadian company bring down Trump's empire of disinformation?

    Dominion has filed defamation lawsuits against several Trump allies for pushing election ‘radioactive falsehoods’ – could it triumph? A Dominion voting machine in Georgia. Last month Dominion filed a $1.6bn defamation suit against Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News, accusing it of trying to boost ratings by amplifying the bogus claims. Photograph: John Bazemore/AP When Donald Trump and his allies pushed the “big lie” of voter fraud and a stolen election, it seemed nothing could stop them spreading disinformation with impunity. Politicians and activists’ pleas fell on deaf ears. TV networks and newspapers fact-checked in vain. Social media giants proved impotent. But now a little-known tech company, founded 18 years ago in Canada, has the conspiracy theorists running scared. The key: suing them for defamation, potentially for billions of dollars. “Libel laws may prove to be a very old mechanism to deal with a very new phenomenon of massive disinformation,” said Bob Shrum, a Democratic strategist. “We have all these fact checkers but lots of people don’t care. Nothing else seems to work, so maybe this will.” The David in this David and Goliath story is Dominion Voting Systems, an election machine company named after Canada’s Dominion Elections Act of 1920. Its main offices are in Toronto and Denver and it describes itself as the leading supplier of US election technology. It says it serves more than 40% of American voters, with customers in 28 states. But the 2020 election put a target on its back. As the White House slipped away and Trump desperately pushed groundless claims of voter fraud, his lawyers and cheerleaders falsely alleged Dominion had rigged the polls in favour of Joe Biden. Among the more baroque conspiracy theories was that Dominion changed votes through algorithms in its voting machines that were created in Venezuela to rig elections for the late dictator Hugo Chávez. The truth matters. Lies have consequences Dominion Voting Systems It was laughable but also potentially devastating to Dominion’s reputation and ruinous to its business. It also fed a cocktail of conspiracy theories that fuelled Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January, as Congress moved to certify the election results. Five people died, including an officer of the Capitol police. The company is fighting back. It filed $1.3bn defamation lawsuits against Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, for pushing the allegations without evidence. Separately, Dominion’s security director, Eric Coomer, launched a suit against the Trump campaign, Giuliani, Powell and some conservative media figures and outlets, saying he had been forced into hiding by death threats. Then came the big one. Last month Dominion filed a $1.6bn defamation suit against Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News, accusing it of trying to boost ratings by amplifying the bogus claims. “The truth matters,” Dominion’s lawyers wrote in the complaint. “Lies have consequences. Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process. If this case does not rise to the level of defamation by a broadcaster, then nothing does.” The suit argues that Fox hosts and guests “took a small flame and turned it into a forest fire” by broadcasting wild assertions that Dominion systems changed votes and ignoring repeated efforts by the company to set the record straight. “Radioactive falsehoods” spread by Fox News will cost Dominion $600m over the next eight years, according to the lawsuit, and have resulted in Dominion employees being harassed and the company losing major contracts in Georgia and Louisiana. Fox fiercely disputes the charge. It said in a statement: “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court.” Other conservative outlets have also raised objections. Chris Ruddy, chief executive of Newsmax, said: “We think all of these suits are an infringement on press freedom as it relates to media organisations. There were the years of Russian collusion investigations when all of the major cable networks reported unsubstantiated claims. I think Fox was reporting the news and certainly Newsmax was.” But some observers believe Dominion has a strong case. Norman Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said: “Dominion has an outstanding prospect in its litigation against Fox for the simple reason that Fox knowingly broadcast over and over again the most outrageous and clear lies. You should not have a major television outlet that is a megaphone for outrageous falsehoods about the election Norman Eisen “Certainly there are protections under the first amendment and otherwise but this is so far outside the bounds, such a clear case, that I think Fox is looking at a very serious legal exposure here and that’s the way it should be. “You should not have a major television outlet that is able day after day to provide a megaphone for outrageous falsehoods having to do with the election, one that helped trigger a violent insurrection on 6 January. They should not be able to feed a steady stream of those pernicious lies into the body politic without any legal consequences.” ‘A real battleground’ Eisen, a former White House “ethics czar”, suggests that the Dominion case could provide at least one model for dealing with the war on truth. “The United States and the world need to deal with disinformation,” he said. “There can be no doubt that every method is going to be required but certainly libel law provides one very important vehicle for establishing consequences and while there’s no such thing as a guarantee when you go to court, this is an exceptionally high risk for Fox with a large price tag attached as well.” There are signs that the legal actions, and their grave financial implications, have got reckless individuals and outlets on the run. Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol, on 6 January. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA Powell asked a judge to throw out the lawsuit against her, arguing that her assertions were protected by the right to free speech. But she also offered the unusual defence that she had been exaggerating to make a point and that “reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process”. Two days after voting machine maker Smartmatic filed a $2.7bn defamation suit that alleged TV host Lou Dobbs falsely accused it of election rigging, Fox Business abruptly canceled Lou Dobbs Tonight, its most viewed show. It has also filed a motion to dismiss the Smartmatic suit. Meanwhile pro-Trump outlets have begun using prepared disclaimers or prerecorded programmes to counter election conspiracy theories spouted by guests. When Lindell launched into an attack on Dominion on Newsmax in February, co-anchor Bob Sellers tried to cut him off and then walked off set. RonNell Andersen Jones, a law professor at the University of Utah, told the Washington Post: “We are seeing the way that libel has become a real battleground in the fight against disinformation. “The threat of massive damages for spreading probably false conspiracy theories on matters of public concern could turn out to be the one tool that is successful in disincentivising that behaviour, where so many other tools seem to have failed.” The defamation suits will provide another test of the judiciary as a pillar of American democracy. The courts’ independence proved robust regarding dozens of lawsuits by Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the election outcome. Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: “It is such an under-appreciated illumination of the multiple avenues for pursuing politics. Sometimes we get understandably absorbed by what Congress can do, which is obviously significant at times, but mostly fairly kind of deadlocked. “But we’re going to see the legal system prosecuting the 6 January perpetrators, prosecuting Donald Trump and prosecuting these libel charges by Dominion over the monstrous lies that were told after the election. “Thank goodness for the courts because the elected branches have really botched it.”

  • Op-Ed: How Christians came to believe in heaven, hell and the immortal soul

    Christians believe that when a person dies, their soul goes eternally to heaven or hell. How did they come to believe that?

  • Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner in Miami

    With the Big Three absent at the Miami Open, and the next generation in tennis scrambling to fill the void, it was Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who made a breakthrough. The 24-year-old Hurkacz won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 in Sunday's final. The matchup in the final was a surprise even though Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, as did reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • How Gonzaga built itself into men's college basketball’s best program

    Amid unprecedented success — on the court and in recruiting — Gonzaga has made a loud argument that Mark Few’s program has emerged as the most dominant in all of college basketball.

  • Jalen Suggs' buzzer-beating heave stuns UCLA, sends Gonzaga to national title game

    What a game.

  • I'm an Introvert, but the Pandemic Has Changed My Views About Social Outings For Good

    I'm an introvert at heart. I derive true joy and solace from spending time on my own, and I have a few tight-knit friends instead of dozens of acquaintances, which is exactly how I like it.

  • In Mississippi and New York City, leaders fight to overcome vaccine obstacles

    "We need to educate folks," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.