The Orioles pulled off an astronomical upset over the Astros

The Houston Astros are a very good baseball team. The Baltimore Orioles are ... not a very good baseball team.

Still, over the course of a 162-game season, every blind squirrel finds an acorn. And even the Orioles (39-78) can beat the Astros (77-41). Sunday’s comeback win by the Orioles marked one of the biggest upsets in MLB history

According to ESPN, the Orioles were listed as +420 underdogs by some sportsbooks. Some of it might have had to do with Houston’s 23-3 rout on Saturday and the fact that ace Justin Verlander was starting for the Astros.

Per The Action Network, it was the biggest moneyline upset since the Washington Nationals upset the Minnesota Twins in 2007 at +395 odds.

Orioles walk-off to beat the Astros!



Biggest MLB moneyline upsets since 2005:



+406: Orioles (Today vs. Astros)

+395: Nationals (2007 at Twins)

+360: Royals (2018 at Yankees)

+351: Tigers (2018 at Astros) pic.twitter.com/uFkOs6ZYCw — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 11, 2019

How it played out

Verlander allowed nine hits and four runs in five innings. Still, everything seemed alright for the Astros, who benefited from yet another Orioles gaffe that led to a three-run Little League homer in the top of the ninth, giving Houston a 7-5 advantage:

A Little League homer for the lead! pic.twitter.com/V2Rws9ZEWv — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2019

But the Orioles rallied for three runs to win it in the ninth, winning it on a two-run walkoff blast by Rio Ruiz:

This is the ultimate feel-good victory for the Orioles, who not only avoided the sweep but also answered after the embarrassing 21-run defeat on Saturday. This takes nothing away from the fact that the Orioles and Astros are on opposite ends of the MLB totem pole, but it goes to show that in sports — but especially baseball — anything can happen.

