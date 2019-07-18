Jon Rahm didn't like fans, Thomas Pieters making fun of his Wimbledon outfit before The Open

Jon Rahm made an appearance at Wimbledon last week before making the trip up to Northern Ireland for The Open Championship, and was caught rocking an outfit that was, well, a bit unusual.

Rahm was seen with a suit paired with a star-covered shirt which, naturally, sparked quite the reaction on social media. Even fellow Tour pro Thomas Pieters got in on the action, and jokingly tagged several fashion companies asking for help in a tweet.

Rahm was asked about the outfit, and ensuing reactions, at Royal Portrush this week.

“I mean, I like to stay up with modern fashions,” Rahm said, via Golf Digest. “I can always say that wasn't my first choice of shirt to wear. The tie was; the shirt wasn't. Still, you've got to wear it with confidence, that's all I can say.”

Apparently, that shirt wasn’t the one the 24-year-old Spaniard planned to wear. His other shirt wasn’t cleaned in time.

Still, the three-time PGA Tour winner said he received plenty of praise in the suite at the stadium.

“The shirt I wanted to wear didn't come from the dry cleaners in time,” Rahm said, via Golf Digest. “But still, it's one of the shirts I have that I've worn before. It's not meant to be worn with a suit. I'd rather not go to a Royal box with a starred shirt. But it's what I had. I got compliments in the Royal box.”

Rahm is set to tee off at 10:21 a.m. ET on Thursday with Patrick Cantlay and Matt Kuchar at The Open, and will attempt to avenge a rough outing at the major championship last year, where he failed to make the cut.

As for Pieters’ tweet making fun of him? Well, it doesn’t sound like the two will be spending much time together at Royal Portrush this week.

“I saw the tweet,” Rahm said, via Golf Digest. “I haven’t seen him (this week). And I’m not necessarily going to go look for him after something like that.”

It doesn't sound like Jon Rahm and Thomas Pieters will be spending much time together this week at Royal Portrush. (Niall Carson/Getty Images)

