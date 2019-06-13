‘The Office’-Stanley Cup mashup ends with Jenna Fischer’s delicious parting shot at John Krasinski

Jenna Fischer got the last word and a slice of cake in a battle of hockey fandom against John Krasinski. (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues brought the Stanley Cup home for the first time in team history Wednesday night and the city is rightfully celebrating.

That includes Jenna Fischer, who delivered a delicious retort after the Game 7 final to Boston Bruins fan John Krasinski. The duo are used to teaming up against Dwight, rather than trolling each other, as the beloved couple Jim and Pam on “The Office.”

Fischer got the last jab with an Instagram video following the team’s 4-1 win in Boston. The Blues fan will have her “Gloria” cake and eat it, too.

Lost in the context around this video is the beauty of that piping.

I love you St. Louis! I love all of you who watched this game at Enterprise Center. I love all of you who watched in the pouring rain from Busch Stadium. From viewing parties and at home! We All Bleed Blue! Congratulations @StLouisBlues Stanley Cup Winners! https://t.co/sGib9JunPl — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) June 13, 2019

‘The Office’ lovebirds at the Stanley Cup

Fischer and Krasinski have traded Twitter barbs since the series began and even dragged some office coworkers into the fold. Fischer went to some games in St. Louis, where she was raised, and Krasinski attended them in Boston, his hometown.

Winning will give you the parting shot every time, but Krasinski had the prank of the series by inviting David Denman to watch Game 7 in Boston with him.

Denman is better known as Roy, Pam’s ex-fiancee and high school sweetheart who engages in a series-long feud with Jim. To say they’re not friends is an understatement.

Fischer gave props where it was due, but gave a smart piece of advice to her former on-screen husband.

In a small nugget from the show, Pam tells Jim that Roy once left her at a minor league hockey game. Not out of character for the guy who always wanted to get out of “The Office” functions, but all seems well now.

Krasinski concedes loss

Krasinski went silent after the loss — like he disappeared for a new job in a different city or something — and returned to Twitter on Thursday to hint at a “next time.”

Well, a big congrats to everyone in St. Louis. A tough loss, but a momentous occasion! Great series! Next time Fischer... next time. @NHL #StanleyCup https://t.co/o5FnBOmXiL — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 13, 2019

The Stanley Cup finals are great. A Game 7 is even better. And a throwback to “The Office” in 2019 is much appreciated.

