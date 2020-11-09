The NFL’s new COVID mask rules appeared to fail spectacularly on Sunday





Just three days after the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden were hit with a massive fine and stripped of a draft pick for repeated COVID-related violations, a wide swath of teams appeared to break key portions of new protocols set forth by the league office last week.

Once again, the league’s issue is orbiting how teams wear — or don’t wear — protective masks on gameday.

Sunday became the first full run of COVID-19 protocol changes that the NFL rolled out Tuesday, via a sternly worded memo circulated to every team. It warned franchises that it would now be mandatory for players and personnel to wear masks during pregame and postgame social interactions on the field.

On Sunday, a multitude of teams appeared to fail that new standard during postgame interactions that the league deemed to be “additional unnecessary risk.” That brings into question how the NFL will back up a portion of Tuesday’s memo, which warned that teams will be “subject to accountability measures” for violating the new social interaction protocols.

A key portion of the memo, which was sent to teams by the league office and later provided to Yahoo Sports by a team source:

“[P]re-game and post-game social interactions between clubs present additional unnecessary risk of transmission. These contacts, which typically involve individuals facing each other in close proximity while having conversations, present a greater risk of viral transmission than do most plays on the field. As a result, and as set forth in the Game Day Protocol, we strongly recommend that clubs avoid these interactions altogether. However, if clubs permit such interactions, all players (including those participating in the last play of the game) and club staff must wear masks or double-layered gaiters during any such encounter — to mitigate risk of transmission. Clubs that fail to enforce the requirement that players and staff wear an approved face covering during such encounters will be subject to accountability measures.”

The word “must” was underlined in the memo for effect.

Raiders’ fine a harbinger of harsher league punishment

It’s language that didn’t appear to have a chilling impact last Tuesday, but may now appear significantly more ominous coming on the heels of the Raiders’ “repeat violator” fines. Those fines included the docking of a sixth-round pick and a fine of $500,000 for the team and $150,000 for Gruden.

Those sanctions raised eyebrows across the league, particularly among front-office executives who believe the league will continue to escalate fines as long as some teams either ignore protocols or simply continually violate them out of sheer ignorance.

There is a reason why the NFL’s executive and medical branch is cracking down, of course.

A league source told Yahoo Sports last week that players testing positive coming out of gameday spurred Tuesday’s memo. The issue is one of the most significant concerns for the NFL — largely because of the clustering that takes place during a multitude of close interactions on gameday. Not only does it complicate some of the contact tracing efforts, but it’s also the only scenario where one team infection can still have a prohibitive impact on another team simply through circumstance.

As the season has moved along and it became clear that the NFL is making the fulfillment of games a priority regardless of the number of players who test positive in a given franchise, teams have appeared to become more strident about contract tracing and coordinating efforts.

One of the most obvious examples came on Sunday, when the Miami Dolphins went into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals without five of their assistant coaches. The Dolphins made the move after an unidentified assistant tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and contact tracing deemed four other assistants at risk, as well.

