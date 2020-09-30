The NFL’s major COVID testing flaw has been exposed. But is the league willing to eliminate it?

Not long ago, false positives were the NFL’s biggest COVID-19 testing problem.

In early August, one failure forced Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford into a brief and wholly unnecessary quarantine, ultimately proving it was possible a healthy player could miss an NFL game due to a last-minute testing mistake. Just a few weeks later came the tidal wave of 77 positive tests in one weekend — all mistakenly triggered by an offsite contamination that suggested the system was only as reliable as the laboratories processing the results.

In less than a month, these two incidents revealed obvious flaws that would require serious troubleshooting. But they were also considered largely survivable, because the system had failed in the direction of caution. The rationale? It’s safer to make the mistake of flagging COVID infections that don’t actually exist than to miss flagging the ones that do.

As far as the fallibility of the NFL’s testing system goes, overprotecting in a pandemic can simply be written off as the cost of doing business. But under-protecting? Leaving a gap in the system of defense? That is the kind of flaw that keeps the lights on deep into the night at the league office. Much like the last few days, when the league’s most serious COVID-19 testing flaw was exposed by the Tennessee Titans in one word.

Incubation.

More specifically, the three-to-seven-day period when a person can become infected with COVID-19 and still pass point-of-care testing. A reality that creates the kind of problem the NFL is facing right now, where a person can test positive for the virus on a Saturday and create a late-week hole where the newly infected (to whom they may have spread the virus) unknowingly slip through testing barriers by virtue of an undetectable incubation period.

Incubation period is now most pressing flaw with NFL testing

This has always been a creeping flaw in the league’s testing system. The simple question: If someone tests positive for COVID on Saturday, how can a team determine if others are in an incubation period before a Sunday kickoff?

The simple answer? The NFL can’t. Not with the type of point-of-care testing that exists right now, which failed to show any positives inside the Titans franchise beyond the assistant coach whose infection was flagged Saturday morning. At that point, it’s a fair assumption that the Titans had incubating infections heading into Sunday’s game with the Minnesota Vikings — particularly given that five employees from the football staff and four players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday’s testing.

It’s a scenario which lays bare what the NFL has known all along: You can put up a litany of COVID barriers in every possible inch of your league, but if COVID gets inside with even one person, testing alone doesn’t guarantee that you will stop the spread of the virus. This is what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was clearly telegraphing in his memo to team executives on Wednesday, which once again reinforced that teams must be religiously following their personal protective equipment protocols. Most especially in a scenario like the one facing the Titans, where people may have been walking around the building with an infection in the incubation stages.

“These results [from the Titans] confirm the need to remain diligent in implementing all of our health and safety protocols to the fullest extent,” Goodell wrote. “This includes not only our testing program, but facility maintenance, wearing of PPE by players and staff, and carefully regulating behavior and contacts outside of the club facility.”

If that isn’t clear enough, Goodell’s memo comes nearly two weeks after the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, told NFL Network in the plainest language that coaches needed to wear their masks (including on the sidelines), and that negative test results do not mean a person isn’t infected.

