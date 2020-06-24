The new Texas Rangers stadium looks like a roasting pan, and Twitter is having a field day

The Texas Rangers have a new ballpark.

It looks like a roasting pan. One of those disposable aluminum pans you buy for a Thanksgiving turkey. Except it’s flipped upside down.

Twitter had a field day with it.

The Rangers released a hype video for Globe Life Field on Tuesday. Make sure you turn it “all the way up.”

All the way up ⬆️⬆️ pic.twitter.com/WNDtFP79QF — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) June 23, 2020

Twitter mostly ignored the hype music imported from the waiting room of a ’90s day spa, instead opting to bask in the warehouse/gas grill/industrial revolution-chic look of it all.

As you can see here, the reality didn’t quite live up to the artist rendering.

instagram vs. real life pic.twitter.com/juIVh34hAO — nick pants (@stnap_kcin) June 24, 2020

Most of these speak for themselves.

Smart of the Rangers to future-proof their new stadium... pic.twitter.com/YJ0Ijmx1zM — Bryan (@NachoHelmet) June 24, 2020

In true Texas style, the Rangers new stadium looks like it’s selling propane and propane accessories #mlb pic.twitter.com/z8oJJhyrgw — mike (@mcgrewmichaels) June 24, 2020

I hadn’t seen exterior shots of the new Rangers Ballpark yet.



Holy cow, is this thing ugly. It looks like a warehouse for road salt. pic.twitter.com/bCGPH1Z2co — Kevin Kaduk, Midway Minute (@KevinKaduk) June 24, 2020

Texas Rangers new ballpark pic.twitter.com/XIgT165b4H — wash your hAndys (@_rallycap) June 24, 2020

Bad break for Scottish economy as Tennant's Lager factory moves to Texas https://t.co/de270e7Iuh — Bat Flips and Nerds (@batflips_nerds) June 24, 2020

The view from inside is a little better. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

say what you want about the design, but if there's ever a nuclear disaster on the field, they'll be able to contain it immediately pic.twitter.com/dybRBK8Nmv — Rob Arthur (@No_Little_Plans) June 24, 2020

Yo, the @Rangers really based the new park's design on the Chernobyl Sarcophagus???? That seems like a bad omen. pic.twitter.com/UnMcgq8Hza — The Big D Rusty Shackleford アダム (@TwoBitWhackJob) June 24, 2020

Everyone seems to love the Texas Rangers’ new stadium. pic.twitter.com/uaA9LrbtpT — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) June 24, 2020

This is the steakhouse where you pick the cow you want to eat https://t.co/vFZhqa8WtB — dolphin pilot (@TheAmitie) June 24, 2020

The Texas Rangers have unveiled a brand new stadium designed purely to troll the Astros by looking like a trash can. 🗑 https://t.co/AL3hqKtHxz — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 24, 2020

Silver Kanye approves.

Story continues

Sometimes Twitter is a good place. This is one of those times.

More from Yahoo Sports: