The new Texas Rangers stadium looks like a roasting pan, and Twitter is having a field day
The Texas Rangers have a new ballpark.
It looks like a roasting pan. One of those disposable aluminum pans you buy for a Thanksgiving turkey. Except it’s flipped upside down.
Twitter had a field day with it.
The Rangers released a hype video for Globe Life Field on Tuesday. Make sure you turn it “all the way up.”
All the way up ⬆️⬆️ pic.twitter.com/WNDtFP79QF
— Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) June 23, 2020
Twitter mostly ignored the hype music imported from the waiting room of a ’90s day spa, instead opting to bask in the warehouse/gas grill/industrial revolution-chic look of it all.
As you can see here, the reality didn’t quite live up to the artist rendering.
instagram vs. real life pic.twitter.com/juIVh34hAO
— nick pants (@stnap_kcin) June 24, 2020
Most of these speak for themselves.
— past my prime (@five6four) June 24, 2020
Smart of the Rangers to future-proof their new stadium... pic.twitter.com/YJ0Ijmx1zM
— Bryan (@NachoHelmet) June 24, 2020
In true Texas style, the Rangers new stadium looks like it’s selling propane and propane accessories #mlb pic.twitter.com/z8oJJhyrgw
— mike (@mcgrewmichaels) June 24, 2020
I hadn’t seen exterior shots of the new Rangers Ballpark yet.
Holy cow, is this thing ugly. It looks like a warehouse for road salt. pic.twitter.com/bCGPH1Z2co
— Kevin Kaduk, Midway Minute (@KevinKaduk) June 24, 2020
Texas Rangers new ballpark pic.twitter.com/XIgT165b4H
— wash your hAndys (@_rallycap) June 24, 2020
Bad break for Scottish economy as Tennant's Lager factory moves to Texas https://t.co/de270e7Iuh
— Bat Flips and Nerds (@batflips_nerds) June 24, 2020
say what you want about the design, but if there's ever a nuclear disaster on the field, they'll be able to contain it immediately pic.twitter.com/dybRBK8Nmv
— Rob Arthur (@No_Little_Plans) June 24, 2020
Yo, the @Rangers really based the new park's design on the Chernobyl Sarcophagus???? That seems like a bad omen. pic.twitter.com/UnMcgq8Hza
— The Big D Rusty Shackleford アダム (@TwoBitWhackJob) June 24, 2020
Everyone seems to love the Texas Rangers’ new stadium. pic.twitter.com/uaA9LrbtpT
— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) June 24, 2020
This is the steakhouse where you pick the cow you want to eat https://t.co/vFZhqa8WtB
— dolphin pilot (@TheAmitie) June 24, 2020
The Texas Rangers have unveiled a brand new stadium designed purely to troll the Astros by looking like a trash can. 🗑 https://t.co/AL3hqKtHxz
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 24, 2020
Silver Kanye approves.
— Ryan Perry (@rynprry) June 24, 2020
Sometimes Twitter is a good place. This is one of those times.
