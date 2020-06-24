The new Texas Rangers stadium looks like a roasting pan, and Twitter is having a field day

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

The Texas Rangers have a new ballpark.

It looks like a roasting pan. One of those disposable aluminum pans you buy for a Thanksgiving turkey. Except it’s flipped upside down.

Twitter had a field day with it.

The Rangers released a hype video for Globe Life Field on Tuesday. Make sure you turn it “all the way up.”

Twitter mostly ignored the hype music imported from the waiting room of a ’90s day spa, instead opting to bask in the warehouse/gas grill/industrial revolution-chic look of it all.

As you can see here, the reality didn’t quite live up to the artist rendering.

Most of these speak for themselves.

The view from inside is a little better. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Silver Kanye approves.

Sometimes Twitter is a good place. This is one of those times.

