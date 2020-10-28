The Dodgers have a new World Series memory to cherish, 32 years in the making

On the shoulders of some powerful and weary men, from the bellies of a few hundred mistakes and bad breaks along the way, and for the hearts of the millions who climbed that hill north of downtown on so many nights for more than three decades, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally got it right again.

At the end of a season imposed upon, condensed and masked by the pandemic, the Dodgers on Tuesday night finished the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in six games for their first World Series title in 32 years. The Dodgers scored twice in the sixth inning after a controversial pitching change by Rays manager Kevin Cash, who opted for his bullpen over his ace, Blake Snell. Then Mookie Betts homered in the eighth inning and seven Dodgers pitchers combined to stifle the Rays for the franchise’s seventh championship.

The final score was Dodgers 3, Rays 1.

Upon the final out, when left-hander Julio Urías threw a fastball past Willy Adames, and Dodgers relievers had retired 22 of 24 Rays batters, Dodgers players and coaches swarmed the field. Catcher Austin Barnes tucked the game ball into his back pocket, raised his arms and rushed to Urías. Clayton Kershaw dashed into the celebration from the bullpen, where he’d been stationed in case of emergency.

On this night, in this October, at the end of this season, finally, there would be no emergency.

Dodgers lift trophy at end of fragile season

Confined to the barest of routines with only their closest family members for months, the Dodgers of recent October heartaches won their fourth playoff series in four weeks. So they would celebrate their freedom alongside their achievement, their dedication to the pages of a protocol manual and the game it spit out and their determination to make something of a summer that might have been dismissed as unworthy of the effort. Almost as a reminder of how fragile the season was, how fragile they all were in it, league officials pulled third baseman Justin Turner from the game after seven innings. He had tested positive for the coronavirus and was isolated for the final two innings. Against the advice of the league, and apparently with the support of teammates, Turner returned to the field during the waning moments of the celebration.

They won 43 of 60 regular-season games and then 13 more playoff games, seven of those after falling behind the Atlanta Braves, three games to one, in the National League Championship Series. Their ferocious offense, known for its home-run power and nowhere-to-hide length, adopted the phrase, “Barrels are overrated.” It was a pithy, defiant acclamation that came with a hand gesture and intended to portray that runs and wins were available by any means possible. In that spirit, in a season that would be by necessity and design runty, so too was their championship outside the bounds of pretty or customary or bat-barrel clean.

(Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

“I think for us as players the bigger challenges were off the field,” utilityman Kiké Hernández said. “Once we got started, baseball is still baseball, even though there’s nobody in the stands or there’s only 60 games to go or the fact that if we don’t get the job done in nine innings the 10th inning starts with a man on second. Baseball is baseball. For us, off the field was a bigger challenge. The whole COVID thing affected a lot of people’s routines and stuff. For me, being from Puerto Rico, I haven’t seen my family in a really long time. There’s a lot of people in that clubhouse who can share that sentiment, who haven’t seen their families in a long time. Besides baseball I would say that the most challenging part was dealing with the daily life as is.”

Haunted by World Series defeats by the scandalous Houston Astros in 2017 and the Boston Red Sox in 2018, then stunned by the eventual champion Washington Nationals in 2019, the Dodgers in 2020 started over again. Again. They traded for outfielder Mookie Betts. They clung to Clayton Kershaw and Turner.

