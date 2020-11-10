The NBA players about to be overpaid in 2020 free agency

The NBA and its players’ association agreed in principle on a series of provisions to the existing collective bargaining agreement on Monday night. Barring an unlikely disapproval from the league’s Board of Governors, that will set in motion a calendar that now includes the opening of free agency in just 10 days.

The two sides agreed to flatten the salary cap and luxury tax at this past season’s respective figures of $109.1 million and $132.7 million. Those levels will increase annually no less than three percent and no more than 10 percent for the remainder of the CBA, which extends through either 2023 or 2024, depending on whether either side opts out a year early. That is no small adjustment for teams that entered this past season with projections that the cap would increase to $116 million this year and $125 million for 2021-22.

The margin for error has slimmed, and while front offices have had months to prepare for this coronavirus pandemic-induced shortfall, the dates come fast and furious now. Free agency opens two days after the Nov. 18 draft, and training camps open less than two weeks later. With no stars on the open market, teams will need to be more prudent than ever, and that has never been a strong suit of NBA general managers. An expedited process could force even more expedient decisions that will impact teams for years to come.

That is a recipe for overpaid free agents. Here are the likely candidates for those outsized contracts.

View photos Remarkably, Danilo Gallinari might be the most coveted NBA player in 2020 free agency. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) More

The best players in a starless market

Potential candidates: Danilo Gallinari, Serge Ibaka, Davis Bertans, Bogdan Bogdanovic (restricted)

Outside of Anthony Davis, who is worth whatever he wants from the Los Angeles Lakers, there is no franchise player on the unrestricted free-agent market. There is not even another All-Star beyond Brandon Ingram, a restricted free agent who will re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans for the max or close to it.

In a market with a handful of teams that have cap space, at least a few of the handful of players who are very good but not quite great are sure to be paid like stars. The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks can create in excess of $40 million in cap space, and both need to overpay to attract anyone of significance. Same goes for the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, who can also free up close to max cap space.

Gallinari is the most likely candidate to get a mega-deal. He is coming off a three-year, $65 million contract and will not be looking for a pay cut. His shooting at 6-foot-10 is a weapon for modern offenses. Over the past five seasons, he has averaged 18.8 points (44/40/89 shooting splits), 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is also 32 years old, with a lengthy injury history, and has never played beyond the first round of the playoffs. Handing him a whole lot of money is a risk that comes with a ceiling that falls below star level.

Ibaka is a similar case. He is 31 years old, coming off a career year. Ibaka was a key cog in the Toronto Raptors’ success this past season, contributing as a fourth option offensively and a defensive anchor in some of their more versatile lineups. He found a role much like the one he had on the title-contending Oklahoma City Thunder and was well worth the $65 million he was paid over the past three years. But luring Ibaka from Toronto likely means paying him commensurate with a role for which he is not best suited.

Bertans and Bogdanovic are also high-quality third or fourth options who could be paid like secondary stars. They served similar roles on teams that failed to make the playoffs, but at 28 years old, there is reason to believe they could be foundational pieces of far better teams in the right situation. Both are snipers, the former a stretch forward and the latter a 6-foot-6 wing, and those are valuable commodities in this era — valuable enough for teams with cap space to become convinced they are worth overpaying.

Story continues