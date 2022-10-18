The NBA is back, and almost half its players played in the G League

The G league’s tagline for the 2022-23 season is a “a whole different league.” Thanks to the official minor league’s growth, one could say that the NBA fits that same description.

A record 234 players have G league experience, according to a release from NBA communications. That’s 47% of the league.

Last season’s best team had a strong G league presence. Gary Payton II (Wisconsin Herd), now a Portland Trailblazer, started in multiple playoff games and won a ring with the Golden State Warriors.

The reigning champions will defend their title this season with Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite) and Jordan Poole (Santa Cruz Warriors) as integral members of their young core. But It’s not just the Warriors that benefited from the G league. In fact, the development league saw 164 NBA call-ups of 117 different players last year.



After being sent to Santa Cruz and coming back better than ever, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is a G league success story (John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports).

The success of G league Ignite

While France’s Victor Wembanyama skyrocketed to stardom in two exhibition games against G League Ignite, 17-year-old point guard Scoot Henderson also solidified his status as a top draft pick.

Henderson will likely follow the footsteps of 2021’s 2nd overall draft pick Jalen Green and enjoy an early selection after his time with G league Ignite. "I'm sure there's a lot of teams out there wishing they could add him to their roster right now, he's that good" an NBA team scout told Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek.

Ignite was established to provide opportunities for prospects looking to play professionally, and present an alternative to college. Preparing to begin their third season as a developmental program, the team currently has an impressive eight alumni in the league.

And it’s not the only team producing. With at least four players having minor-league experience on all 30 teams in the NBA, the G League’s proven itself as an alternative path to the biggest stage.