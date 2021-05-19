The Mountain From 'Game Of Thrones' Now Looks Like Chiseled Granite

The Mountain is in peak form.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on “Game of Thrones,” celebrated his new physique this week with a photo on Instagram ― along with an earlier pic for comparison. (See them below.)

The 6-foot-9 Icelandic weightlifter reported that he dropped from 452 pounds to a shredded 342. The Mountain now has abs that look like hills.

“I feel so much better,” he said in a YouTube video about his daily regimen.

Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man winner, explained that he had to force-feed himself to build the might required to lift heavy objects in strongman competitions and elsewhere.

But now he’s on a relatively light diet that features chicken, beef tenderloin, salmon, greens and Greek yogurt.

Bjornsson is pursuing boxing ― at least temporarily. He has an exhibition match on May 28, presumably in preparation to fight Eddie Hall in September in Las Vegas. Bjornsson broke Hall’s deadlifting record last May in an ESPN broadcast. Hall had previously objected that the attempt was made out of competition. So the former “Game of Thrones” giant called Hall an “arrogant asshole” and a boxing match eventually resulted.

Bjornsson dubbed the bout “The Mountain vs. the Beast.”

“The next year and a half of my career will be solely dedicated towards this fight. I can’t wait to have my family ringside as I throw down,” he wrote on Instagram.

The slimmed-down actor might be less of a mountain now but he’s still a mountain.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.