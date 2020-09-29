The more the merrier? MLB players, coaches on whether 16 playoff teams are too many

Nelson Cruz thinks it’s the best thing Major League Baseball could do to grow the game. He said that, direct quote. That’s how much he loves the 2020 postseason format, which kicked off this week with 16 teams — up from 10 the previous eight years — facing off in a seeded best-of-three before even reaching the division series.

“It's incredible,” said the 40-year-old Bomba Squad slugger.

After a 60-game regular season, a 16-team field for October was implemented as a way to give more baseball to broadcast partners and another month of games to more fanbases. It’s sort of a concession to a summer dominated by a global pandemic, but if it proves lucrative and popular (or at least lucrative) it could pave the way for a permanently expanded postseason. The details of that would almost certainly look a little different than what’s about to unfold, and would be subject to collective bargaining with the MLB Players Association.

But if you ask Cruz, they hardly need to bother.

“Hopefully next year they implement the same protocols and we have 16 teams in the two leagues,” he said. “There will be more teams willing to go all the way because they feel like they have a shot to go to the playoffs. That’s the whole deal you know. And once you’re in the playoffs anything can happen.”

MLB is marketing the unpredictable nature of a crowded month-long tournament as a boon of this unprecedented format. But for top teams, the crowded competition and highly variable short series at the outset just introduces the possibility that Cruz’s Minnesota Twins, who won their division, will be bounced from October in just a couple of games by a Houston Astros team that finished the regular season with a losing record. ESPN calculated that the Twins’ odds of winning the World Series are about 3 percentage points less than they would be under the previous format; only the Dodgers suffer more from the expansion.

Cruz said that he welcomes the change, even still.

“Yes, if you love the game, you should be thrilled for the situation that we’re in right now.”

View photos Nelson Cruz, veteran DH on the division champ Minnesota Twins, is strongly in favor of the 16-team playoff format despite the disadvantages thrown at his squad. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) More

‘They just wanted more baseball’

“With the 60-game season, you see some records and you’re like, ‘Wow they made the playoffs?’” said Marcus Semien, whose A’s are the American League’s No. 2 seed after going 36-24.

They face the seventh-seeded White Sox, who finished 35-25 — just one game worse and tied for second in their division except that this year, rather than play a Game 61, tiebreakers were determined by season series and intra-division records. Those are more concessions to the coronavirus, and help to justify why the playoff field is 60 percent larger than ever: Teams barely had time to separate themselves from the pack.

[ Check out our favorite MLB playoff gear from Breaking T ]

The party line, based on an informal poll of players and managers made available over Zoom, is that this is, at least partially, fan service. After being forced to deny the public baseball for months at the outset of the summer, MLB is dumping all-day postseason action on viewers now to make up for that.

“I think that they just wanted more baseball this year,” Semien said. “They tried to give the fans more baseball.”

In fact, the fan service extends back into the regular season.

“You look at the last few weeks and you look at the excitement surrounding our game,” said Michael Hill, the Marlins' president of baseball operations. “You know, all of the races that were going up to the last pitch, to the last hour, just create a sense of excitement for multiple markets in our industry.”

The Marlins surprised everyone by securing a No. 6 seed and a winning record one year after losing 105 games and mere weeks after they were the first team to experience a major COVID-19 outbreak. In prior years they would have either been the second wild-card team or just missed the playoffs (depending on what would have happened in the Cardinals’ final few games, had they been required, and any subsequent tiebreakers). They also just might not have gone for it.