The MLB Sour Rankings: Which team's World Series drought hurts the most?

The Dodgers have finally won another World Series, which means that two of the last five World Series winners got to breathe a huge sigh of relief. The Dodgers didn’t carry as much baggage into their triumph as the Chicago Cubs did in 2016, but the result was the same. Big exhale.

The last five years have reset the list of MLB teams that most need to break a postseason drought. Who now carries all that pressure on their shoulders? Well, the Cleveland Indians have the longest World Series drought, but are they wearing it the hardest? Are their fans the most sour about it? Recency plays a part in this too — it’s not just about the length of the drought, but how much it hurts.

I set out to create the Sour Rankings — a flip on my Power Rankings — examining the fan bases that are most sour about not having won a World Series after 2020. Much like how Power Rankings aren’t just a list of standings, this isn’t just a list of playoff droughts.

It weighs a few things and aims to answer a few questions:

Who’s most disappointed coming out of 2020?

Whose perpetual disappointment is lingering the most?

If you’re not really that good, do you have a right to be sour?

What hurts more: Being close to a World Series and losing or never winning a World Series at all? (Spoiler, I think it’s the former.)

With that, here are the Sour Rankings entering the 2021 MLB season:

View photos The Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images) More

1. New York Yankees

Last World Series win: 2009

No one is going to say “Boo-hoo, poor Yankees” considering their 27 rings, but we have to admit that the Yankees have far different expectations than every other franchise. Going an entire decade without winning a World Series is like 50 years for other teams. Especially when you look at all the talent they’ve had, the money they’ve spent and the expectations they haven’t lived up to. When the Red Sox have won twice since the Yankees, the Giants have won three times, and the Cubs, Astros and Dodgers have each won, Yankees fans are plenty sour.

2. Cleveland Indians

Last World Series win: 1948

With the Cubs and Red Sox getting off the cursed list, the Indians now carry that monkey on their back. They were close in 2016, but what’s happened since has only made everything more frustrating. The Indians have seen an era with Francisco Lindor and consistently great pitching staffs come and now possibly go without a World Series win. The window in Cleveland is closing with Lindor approaching free agency and the front office already having traded away Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger.

3. Texas Rangers

Last World Series win: Never

The Texas Rangers are one of six franchises that have never won a World Series and definitely have the right to be the sourest. It’s been 60 years and no big trophy. They won the AL pennant in 2010 and 2011, both times getting beaten by a hotter NL team. Both times, they figured they had a good chance. Now that they’re back rebuilding, the sour is just lingering.

4. Detroit Tigers

Last World Series win: 1984

The Tigers are in rebuilding mode now, sure, but it wasn’t too long ago that they had an astounding collection of talent and couldn’t get a World Series win out of it. Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, prime Miguel Cabrera — it was something. Something to be sour about all these years later.

5. Boston Red Sox

Last World Series win: 2018

Postseasons are often very good to Boston teams, so Red Sox fans don’t have a long World Series drought to be sour about. But they can definitely be sour about their team trading away Mookie Betts then watching him win a World Series in L.A.

6. Atlanta Braves

Last World Series win: 1995

The playoff woes of the Braves — and Atlanta teams in general — are well-documented. These Braves took the Dodgers to a Game 7. They’ve also had other recent disappointing playoff exits. The sour is strong in the ATL. And rightfully so.

7. New York Mets

Last World Series win: 1986

The Mets have a longer drought than the Dodgers had, but there are so many other problems with the Mets that being sour about not winning a World Series is just one part of the recipe. Folly follows the Mets, and maybe that’s changing with a new owner willing to spend money. But Mets fans will tell you not to count on anything.

