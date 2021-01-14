The mind-blowing prospect of a Watson-for-Tua trade, plus divisional round preview

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Deshaun Watson is not happy in Houston. The all-star QB is by all accounts displeased by the direction the team is taking with its offseason hires and his lack of a say in those acquisitions and reportedly is open to a trade to the Miami Dolphins. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson discuss these reports, their implications and the mind-boggling idea that Miami could be giving up on Tua Tagovailoa so early in his career, even for a star like Watson. (1:20)

The Seattle Seahawks parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on Tuesday and head coach Pete Carroll did not mince words about his dissatisfaction with the team’s offense of late. The guys break down what could come next for Seattle. (25:00)

Our experts broke the news of Doug Pederson’s firing in Philadelphia live on Monday’s podcast. Charles follows-up with a few additional details about Pederson’s departure from the Eagles and why things soured so quickly after their recent Super Bowl win. (29:15)

The Denver Broncos found their new GM in former Minnesota Vikings personnel man George Paton. The guys fill in Paton’s history and what this new chapter could be like for the Broncos. (36:45)

Also this week, the Chicago Bears announced they would be keeping head coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace for the 2021 season. Charles & Terez break down what they would need to do to keep their jobs beyond this year and what QBs the Bears should go after in the offseason. (49:10)

Finally, the guys close out the show previewing all four divisional round matchups heading into this weekend: Rams-Packers, Ravens-Bills, Browns-Chiefs and Buccaneers-Saints. (50:25)

