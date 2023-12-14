Advertisement

The Masked Singer UK: Start date, judges and channel for new series

Audiences can expect a new guest judge or two…

Simon Bland
·2 min read
This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Sunday 10th December 2023..From Bandicoot TV..The Masked Singer: SR5 on ITV1 and ITVX..Pictured: Chicken Ceasar, Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Owl, Piranha & Eiffel Tower..This photograph is (C) ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms..For further information please contact:.michael.taiwo1@itv.com
The Masked Singer will return at the end of December. (ITV)

With season five of The Masked Singer UK on the way, ITV viewers can prepare to watch more hidden celebrities flex their vocal chops on live telly.

That said, if online rumours are to be believed, the show’s next outing might be a little different to its previous incarnations, especially when it comes to its celebrity judges.

Here’s everything we know about season five of The Masked Singer UK so far.

When is The Masked Singer back on TV?

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Sunday 10th December 2023..From Bandicoot TV..The Masked Singer: SR5 on ITV1 and ITVX..Pictured: Jonathan Ross, Owl and Eiffel Tower..This photograph is (C) ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms..For further information please contact:.michael.taiwo1@itv.com
The show returns with a new batch of characters.

New episodes of The Masked Singer UK are heading our way and we won't have to wait long to see them.

Season five will kick start just before 2023 comes to an end on Saturday 30 December at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.

However, before that happens we'll be treated to a Christmas Special which will debut at 7.30pm on Monday, 25 December. During this one-off treat, the show's judges will have to correctly guess the identities of four mystery celebrities.

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Sunday 10th December 2023 From Bandicoot TV The Masked Singer Christmas Special on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Joel Dommet, Mo Gilligan, Leona Lewis This photograph is (C) Bandicoot TV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: michael.taiwo1@itv.com
Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Leona Lewis, Rita Ora and Jonatha Ross will judge The Masked Singer's Christmas Day Special. (ITV)

Speaking of judges, The Masker Singer Christmas Special will welcome Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall plus an appearance from celebrity judge Leona Lewis.

Joel Dommett will also be back on hosting duties.

Who is judging the new series of The Masked Singer?

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Sunday 10th December 2023..From Bandicoot TV..The Masked Singer: SR5 on ITV1 and ITVX..Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommet, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross..This photograph is (C) ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms..For further information please contact:.michael.taiwo1@itv.com
Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommet, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will return for The Masked Singer UK season five. (ITV)

Fans will be pleased to learn that the show's familiar judging panel of Gilligan, McCall, Ora and Ross will be back for The Masked Singer UK season five.

They will be joined once again by host Dommett in a variety of glitzy suits that match the off-the-wall nature of the show's format.

Singer Olly Murs is expected to join the new series of The Masked Singer UK. (WireImage)
Jennifer Saunders is expected to appear in the new series of The Masked Singer UK. (Getty Images for BFI)

While The Masked Singer's judging panel is set to return, it has been reported in various outlets that Ora may miss a few episodes due to filming commitments on The Masked Singer's American counterpart.

However, it's strongly rumoured that comedian and Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders will keep Ora's judge's seat warm while she's away.

Season five of The Masked Singer UK starts on Saturday, 30 December 2023.