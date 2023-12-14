Audiences can expect a new guest judge or two…

The Masked Singer will return at the end of December. (ITV)

With season five of The Masked Singer UK on the way, ITV viewers can prepare to watch more hidden celebrities flex their vocal chops on live telly.

That said, if online rumours are to be believed, the show’s next outing might be a little different to its previous incarnations, especially when it comes to its celebrity judges.

Here’s everything we know about season five of The Masked Singer UK so far.

When is The Masked Singer back on TV?

The show returns with a new batch of characters.

New episodes of The Masked Singer UK are heading our way and we won't have to wait long to see them.

Season five will kick start just before 2023 comes to an end on Saturday 30 December at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.

However, before that happens we'll be treated to a Christmas Special which will debut at 7.30pm on Monday, 25 December. During this one-off treat, the show's judges will have to correctly guess the identities of four mystery celebrities.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Leona Lewis, Rita Ora and Jonatha Ross will judge The Masked Singer's Christmas Day Special. (ITV)

Speaking of judges, The Masker Singer Christmas Special will welcome Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall plus an appearance from celebrity judge Leona Lewis.

Joel Dommett will also be back on hosting duties.

Who is judging the new series of The Masked Singer?

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommet, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will return for The Masked Singer UK season five. (ITV)

Fans will be pleased to learn that the show's familiar judging panel of Gilligan, McCall, Ora and Ross will be back for The Masked Singer UK season five.

They will be joined once again by host Dommett in a variety of glitzy suits that match the off-the-wall nature of the show's format.

Jennifer Saunders is expected to appear in the new series of The Masked Singer UK. (Getty Images for BFI)

While The Masked Singer's judging panel is set to return, it has been reported in various outlets that Ora may miss a few episodes due to filming commitments on The Masked Singer's American counterpart.

However, it's strongly rumoured that comedian and Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders will keep Ora's judge's seat warm while she's away.

Season five of The Masked Singer UK starts on Saturday, 30 December 2023.