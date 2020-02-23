The life of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant told through his most iconic images

The shock of Jan. 26 returns every time the faces of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, flash across a screen in smiles and winces and smirks and mean mugs. It is still hard to believe they are gone, even now, four weeks after they and seven others died in that helicopter crash. Those faces, so full of live and vitality, they are frozen in time.
In a way, however it heartrending it may be, they are still here. Bryant’s achievements ensured they will live forever in the minds of millions who never met him and the hearts of those who loved them. They may be mere memories now, but there is some saving grace in a career chronicled on screen.
We have these images to look back on, to hold onto, to carry on. So, here, on the eve of a memorial service in honor of the Bryants and their friends at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, we collected dozens of the most iconic photographs of the future Hall of Famer in a slideshow tribute to one of the game’s greats, whose career introduced us to Gianna and her to a passion that bonded them.
Take solace in the shock of those flashing faces giving way to an appreciation that endures.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who perished in a helicopter crash on January 26 will be honored at a memorial service inside Staples Center on Monday. (Yahoo Sports) Much to Los Angeles Lakers fans' chagrin, a few photos exist of Kobe Bryant in Celtics garb from his predraft workout with Boston in 1996. Much to Celtics' fans chagrin, Boston twice passed on Bryant, instead selecting Antoine Walker with the No. 6 pick and trading the No. 9 pick. (Tom Landers/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) The Charlotte Hornets drafted Kobe Bryant with the No. 13 pick in the 1996 NBA draft before finalizing the trade that sent him to the Lakers in exchange for Vlade Divac. The deal was in limbo for a week as Divac threatened to retire rather than play in Charlotte. He played two seasons for the Hornets before leaving for Sacramento in 1999 free agency. Bryant, of course, played 20 memorable seasons in Los Angeles. (Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant won the slam dunk contest as an 18-year-old rookie. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) At age 19, Kobe Bryant scored 33 points off the bench opposite Michael Jordan's dynastic Chicago Bulls in December 1997. Jordan scored 36 points en route to a 21-point win. Bryant often said he used his early meetings with MJ to study his idol's footwork and sequencing, which all became part of his repertoire as he built himself into a champion. (Vincent Laforet/AFP via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant surgically executed opponents with footwork and skill as he honed his craft over a 20-year NBA career, but never forget he entered the NBA as an electric athlete — captured here in a January 1998 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Andrew D. Berstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant became the youngest All-Star in NBA history in 1998. Needless to say, the rest of the league was taking notice of the mercurial rise of the teenaged progidy. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant was in high demand in 1998, gracing the pages of countless magazines, including the late "Inside Sport Magazine," for which this iconic shot was taken by photographer Jon SooHoo. (Jon SooHoo/NBAE via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal forged one of the greatest partnerships in NBA history — one that ended in bitterness — but that first championship for the two of them was oh so sweet. They were all smiles in the minutes after disposing of the Indiana Pacers in six games in the 2000 Finals. (AFP/AFP via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant's talent was fast approaching his confidence as the ceiling lifted on the possibilities for his career in 2001. Here he began the New Year with a jaw-dropping dunk. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) The Kobe-Shaq connection reached its apex in 2001, when Bryant and O'Neal nearly led the Lakers to a perfect postseason. The historic playoff run included sweeps of Western Conference rivals Portland, Sacramento and San Antonio en route to meeting Allen Iverson and Philadelphia in the Finals. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) After the Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in five games to win back-to-back championships in 2001, Kobe Bryant enjoyed a quieter moment with the Larry O'Brien Trophy and a bottle of champagne in the locker-room showers. (Robert Mora/NBAE via Getty Images) After sweeping the New Jersey Nets in the 2002 Finals, Kobe Bryant celebrated the Lakers' three-peat with an ode to the last legendary shooting guard to accomplish the feat, wearing Michael Jordan's jersey and warmup jacket. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) On the same day he was charged with sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman at a hotel in Eagle, Colorado, Kobe Bryant appeared with his wife, Vanessa, before the media, publicly denying any wrongdoing beyond "making a mistake of adultery." (J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images) Kobe Bryant rudely welcomed a rookie Dwight Howard to the NBA in November 2004. Their short-lived tenure as teammates did not go much better for the former No. 1 overall pick. (Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant acknowledged the Staples Center crowd during his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006. Bryant's single-game scoring total is second in NBA history only to Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant won the second of his four All-Star Game MVP awards in 2007. The award was posthumously named in his honor. (David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images). A decade after winning the dunk contest, Kobe Bryant was at the peak of his powers, combining levels of athleticism and skill few players in NBA history have ever matched. Dwyane Wade had a front-row seat to this dunk in February 2008. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) In addition to the athleticism and skill, Kobe Bryant brought a degree of ferocity to the game that he channeled into the "Mamba Menality." Here in the first round of the 2008 playoffs he could sense more rings were in his future. (Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images) Kobe Bryant's daughter, Gianna, congratulates her father with a kiss as his wife, Vanessa, and daughter Natalia look on during the presentation ceremony of his first and only MVP award prior to Game 2 of the 2008 Western Conference semifinals. (Kevork Djansezian/AP Photo) Kobe Bryant was the unquestioned leader of the 2008 U.S. Olympic "Redeem Team" that captured gold in Beijing. The introduction to Bryant's maniacal work ethic did wonders for the careers of LeBron James and other future Hall of Famers. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant expertly crafted an iconic image that combined ruthlessness and charisma in a matter that reflected the love/hate relationship he had with the basketball public. He channeled a bitter 2008 Finals defeat into a joyous embrace of the difficult championship task ahead of him here at the start of the 2008-09 campaign. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant's Lakers were on their way to a 65-win campaign here in a February 2009 win over Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant went five long years between Finals appearances, and he made the most of it upon his return, leading the Lakers to a five-game title victory against the Orlando Magic. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) After winning his fourth NBA championship with the Lakers in 2009, Kobe Bryant celebrated his return to the top with a kiss from his then-3-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Kobe Bryant developed a reputation as a clutch performer, making 27 game-winning shots in his 20-year career. Here is one over the Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade in December 2009. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant basked in the Staples Center glory of his fifth NBA championship after defeating the rival Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 Finals, vindicating the Lakers' title loss two years earlier. He earned his second straight Finals MVP honor. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant helped make the jersey pop famous — fitting since few players are synonymous with a franchise as he is with the Lakers. He popped the purple and gold too many times to count, but this February 2012 one in Phoenix will live forever in photograph form. (Getty Images) Kobe Bryant tore his left Achilles at the age of 34 in an April 2013 game against the Golden State Warriors, signaling the beginning of the end of his legendary career. Before he limped to the locker room, though, he converted both resulting free throws. (Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo) Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan for third on the all-time scoring list with a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves in December 2014, receiving a warm ovation from the Midwest crowd. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Kobe Bryant embarked on a season-long farewell tour in NBA arenas across the country in 2015-16, culminating in his final game at home in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Kobe Bryant walked off the Staples Center floor for the final time as a Laker in April 2016, when he scored 60 points on 50 shots against the Utah Jazz in his appropriate NBA farewell. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kobe Bryant posed with his wife, Vanessa, and daughters, Gianna, Natalia and Bianka, at the ceremony for retiring his Lakers jersey Nos. 8 and 24 at the Staples Center in December 2017. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Kobe Bryant won an Academy Award for best animated short for writing and directing an adaptation of his Players' Tribune essay, "Dear Basketball," a love letter to the game he wrote while coming to grips with his decision to retire in 2016. (Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S via Getty Images) Kobe Bryant came back to the game in retirement as a father, sitting on the sidelines of NBA, WNBA and NCAA games with his daughter, Gianna, a budding basketball prospect. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) In the hours and days following Kobe Bryant's shocking death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, Lakers fans flocked to the Staples Center to pay tribute to their basketball hero. (Harry How/Getty Images) When the Lakers returned to the court for the first game following the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, the organization paid tribute to the Bryants by placing their jerseys on the courtside seats they once occupied on the Staples Center sidelines. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images) Grammy Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant prior to the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago when NBA commissioner Adam Silver named the game's MVP award in the Lakers legend's honor. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)