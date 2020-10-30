The Le’Veon Bell revenge game could get ugly for Adam Gase’s Jets

On Sunday, Le’Veon Bell will face his former team, the New York Jets. While Bell hasn’t spoken to Kansas City media this week, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know he’ll be fired up for this one.

For starters, Bell — who was released by the winless Jets a few weeks ago — went out of his way to sign with a team that would face the Jets within weeks of his signing. Amid reports that Jets coach Adam Gase never wanted Bell, who signed with New York as a big-money free agent in March 2019, it would offer the perfect opportunity to avenge the lack of respect Gase showed him.

Let’s be very clear: That’s what his experience in New York basically was. It’s not like Bell is an old man. He’s 28. Yet, Gase never adequately catered the offense to his strengths, and the Jets — who need all the help they can get — decided to release him midseason. It was a slap in the face, even if Gase wouldn’t say he expects Bell to be fired up for this one.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure that he’s going to be worried about just winning a game, period,” Gase told reporters Thursday.

Problem is, kicking the Jets’ tails would go hand-in-hand with getting his revenge.

Le'Veon Bell gets his first shot at a revenge game vs. the Jets this weekend. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“I know he’s going to be hyped up — he’s supposed to,” said Jets running back Frank Gore, who has played for five different NFL teams and knows what it’s like to face an ex-squad. “Like you said, they just released him a couple weeks ago and he gets an opportunity to show that he still can play. I feel like he still can play.”

Former All-Pro running back Brian Westbrook agrees. Like Gore, he knows from experience. Westbrook starred for current Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s Philadelphia Eagles teams for eight seasons before facing his old squad in 2010 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

“It was almost like, ‘I don’t need to study this week — I just need to go out there and play,’” said Westbrook, who spoke to Yahoo Sports on behalf of Crown Royal’s purple bag project. “I was ready to play, I was excited to beat Andy and the guys that I played against for a long time and just hit them and be hit by them. It was a cool feeling for me, something that kind of gets your juices flowing and gets you excited when gameday comes around.”

Westbrook also offered the important caveat that he played for the Eagles far longer than Bell played for the Jets, so Bell clearly doesn’t have the same attachment to the Jets that Westbrook had for the Eagles.

“I think if the Chiefs played the Steelers, he’d probably feel it a little bit more,” Westbrook said. “But he did play for the Jets, nonetheless.”

Which means Bell is set to go off for Kansas City, Westbrook said, not just this week — but beyond, too.

Why Le’Veon Bell is a perfect fit for Andy Reid’s offense

For starters, Westbrook loves the potential of what Reid can scheme up with his new running back tandem of Bell and rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the NFL’s second-leading rusher. Westbrook made two Pro Bowls for Philly under Reid and obviously knows what a running back needs to do to thrive in his system.

“It would probably take me an hour to tell you everything they can do together,” Westbrook said.

Both can run inside zone and outside zone, he said, and both can run power concepts. Plus Bell can line up outside and run quality, receiver-style routes, while Edwards-Helaire offers a big-play element.

When you add all the talent around them — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins among them — you simply can’t devote resources to stopping either man, which should lead to a rushing yardage windfall this season.

“If you’re the defense, you’ve got to pick your poison a bit,” Westbrook said. “If I’m playing against Kansas City, I’m saying we have to get after Patrick Mahomes and not allow him to have so much success throwing bombs down the field.”

