'The Last Dance' ends fourth night with Michael Jordan's most human moment

Michael Jordan was often, and still is, seen as larger than life.

Episode 8 of “The Last Dance” on Sunday night, however, provided fans with a very unique look at a Jordan who was human — something most hadn’t ever seen before.

Jordan led the Bulls to a 4-2 series win against the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1996 NBA Finals, marking Chicago’s fourth in six years. In the final moments of the episode, Jordan broke down in tears in the locker room while clutching a basketball to his face as he sprawled out on the floor.

Not only did that title mark the first one since his father’s death — James Jordan was killed in 1993, just months before Jordan announced his first retirement and made the brief jump to baseball — but Jordan also secured the win on Father’s day.

Naturally, he was completely overcome with emotions.

Raw and real.



MJ's first title without his dad by his side brought out every emotion. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/B1MuNT4OgA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2020

“I can’t even put it into words, on Father’s Day, what this means to me,” Jordan said on the court after the win. “I know he’s watching. To my wife, to my kids, to my brothers and sisters, this is for Daddy. I’m very happy for him.”

It was, perhaps, Jordan’s most human moment.

Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan hugs Randy Brown after beating the Seattle SuperSonics in Game 6 of the 1996 NBA Finals on Sunday, June 16, 1996, in Chicago. The win marked their fourth NBA title. (AP/Michael Conroy)

