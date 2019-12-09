The Lane Train Returns & the Playoff Bracket is revealed
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde recap the fairly uneventful conference title game weekend while looking ahead to the tantalizing semifinal matchups. Did LSU deserve the top spot over OSU? (1:40)
With bowl season upon us, Dan and Pat discuss players declaring for the NFL and their impending decisions to play in their teams' bowl games. Should they call it quits after the regular season ends? (19:48)
Finally, the prodigal coach has returned as Lane Kiffin accepted the head coaching position at Ole Miss. Dan gives us an all-time moment in podcast history… and we aren’t just talking about this podcast. They also grade FSU's hire of Mike Norvell from Memphis. (26:29)
The guys also wrap up the year-long Race for the Case, recap an incident involving a drunk attempted robbery and award their weekly Heisman Trophy. (44:03)
