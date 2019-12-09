The Lane Train Returns & the Playoff Bracket is revealed

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde recap the fairly uneventful conference title game weekend while looking ahead to the tantalizing semifinal matchups. Did LSU deserve the top spot over OSU? (1:40)

With bowl season upon us, Dan and Pat discuss players declaring for the NFL and their impending decisions to play in their teams' bowl games. Should they call it quits after the regular season ends? (19:48)

Finally, the prodigal coach has returned as Lane Kiffin accepted the head coaching position at Ole Miss. Dan gives us an all-time moment in podcast history… and we aren’t just talking about this podcast. They also grade FSU's hire of Mike Norvell from Memphis. (26:29)

The guys also wrap up the year-long Race for the Case, recap an incident involving a drunk attempted robbery and award their weekly Heisman Trophy. (44:03)

TUSCALOOSA, AL - APRIL 18: Lane Kiffin calls in a play during the University of Alabama A Day spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 18, 2015. Kiffin made his return to the SEC this week as he agreed to become the next head coach of Ole Miss. He was 39-26 in 3 seasons at FAU. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

