The Knicks reportedly have a short list of coaching candidates to replace Mike Miller

In very New York Knicks fashion, the front office reportedly would like Mike Miller to finish the season as interim head coach, but they also have a prepared short list of candidates to replace him should he fail to meet some arbitrary standard for the remainder of a lost season, which should put him right at ease.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, that list includes former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy, former Knicks assistant Tom Thibodeau and former Knicks player Mark Jackson. You probably guessed this already, but the Knicks are reportedly narrowing their search to focus on candidates with both “the stature and ability to have success in the New York market” and “prior success and experience” with the Knicks.

That might also include former New York Liberty star Becky Hammon, who for some reason would be interested in the job if she could secure a longterm contract, per CNBC’s Jabari Young. An eight-figure check is enticing, but I cannot imagine a worse spot to set the first female head coach up for success.

Based on Charania’s reporting, it is apparent the Knicks informed Miller that his job was a temporary one and could be vacated at any time, “should the team’s faltering season necessitate another move.” I cannot imagine what falls under those parameters, outside Marcus Morris pantsing Miller and flipping off the owner’s box, since the Knicks are the worst team in the league and built to be the worst team in the league.

Knicks president of basketball operations Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry are on the hot seat for that very reason, according to The Athletic’s Frank Isola, which makes the fact that they are drawing up the list of potential coaching replacements somewhat worrisome. So, to recap, the coach, GM and team president are all essentially working under interim titles, which is sure to turn this dreadful season around.

Who are we kidding? The Knicks are tanking for another high first-round draft pick, or at least they better be, because otherwise they have absolutely no plan in place to right a ship that hit an iceberg long ago beyond hiring the head coach, his assistant or their point guard from the last time the team was relevant.

But, sure, let us entertain Van Gundy, Thibodeau and Jackson.

• Van Gundy has not coached in the NBA since 2007, when he guided Tracy McGrady and the Houston Rockets to 52 wins. The 57-year-old’s résumé includes four 50-win campaigns over 11 seasons with the Knicks and Rockets, including New York’s 1999 Finals run. He has spent the bulk of his post-NBA career as an ESPN color commentator alongside Jackson and Mike Breen. He recently coached a group of G League players that won gold at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup and qualified Team USA for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

• Thibodeau captured 2011 Coach of the Year honors with the Chicago Bulls after decades as an assistant, including eight seasons in New York and a 2008 title campaign with the Boston Celtics. His tireless act eventually wore thin with Bulls management. He moved to Minnesota, where his dual role as Timberwolves coach and president proved ill-conceived. He left the Midwest amid questions about his aversion to load management, 3-pointers and switching defensive schemes, all practically prerequisites in today’s NBA.

• Jackson coached Golden State to a 51-win season before being fired because, as Warriors owner Joe Lacob put it, “he couldn’t get along with anybody else in the organization.” One of Jackson’s assistant coaches stopped talking to him and another distrusted him to the point he began secretly recording their meetings. Both were fired shortly before Jackson was let go. Steve Kerr took over, unlocked the greatest offense in the history of the sport and won reached the next five NBA Finals, winning three of them.

As Charania noted, it is more prudent for the Knicks to wait until season’s end, when several more coaching candidates might become available. Oh, and also when the New York Knicks may have an entirely new front office. Which makes you wonder why they want everyone to know Miller is already on the chopping block.

