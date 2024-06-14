The Kansas City Chiefs revealed their Super Bowl ring Thursday — but there might be a typo

The Chiefs unveiled their diamond-clad championship rings for Super Bowl LVII on Thursday, but there appears to be a mistake in the etching

A guest wearing two championship rings during the Kansas City Chiefs visit to the White House on Friday, May31, 2024. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs unveiled their championship rings for Super Bowl LVIII. The rings, which have 529 diamonds, 38 rubies and a host of small details on every surface of the ring, represent the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl victory.

But there's a catch: For all of its tiny details, the Chiefs made one small typo in the meticulously crafted ring.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in February, with the score and final play honored in details on the ring.

The typo can be found on the inside of the ring, which includes the scores of the four games Kansas City won throughout its playoff run as well as the teams and their seeds. The team seeding is likely to show off the impressive end of the run, where the Chiefs defeated both #1 seeds (Baltimore and San Francisco) to win another championship.

As noted by Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco and confirmed by NBC's Mike Florio, a photo of the inside of the ring posted by Kansas City lists the Chiefs' first game as a 26-7 win over the 7-seed Miami Dolphins — but the Dolphins were a sixth seed, defeated by the third-seed Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Steelers were the seventh seed and lost to the second-seed Buffalo Bills.

I've only seen this one graphic so far, but... the Dolphins were definitely the 6-seed! https://t.co/kgWp2qlQZr pic.twitter.com/FWrZm0NXZ0 — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) June 14, 2024

Florio and Pro Football Talk confirmed Friday that the typo was present on at least one of the physical rings, indicating that it isn't just a mistake on the graphic. As a result, Florio posits that it's probably present on all of them.

Even with the typo, players seemed pleased with the new rings, and the successful season they represent.

THREE RING KINGS 💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/KyQH7tpcFS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 14, 2024

Now, it's time for Kansas City to look ahead: With the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp completed on Thursday, the team will return to training camp in July to starting working towards next season.