The Jay Cutler-Kristin Cavallari divorce is already getting messy over finances

It’s only been a few days since we found out that former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his wife of seven years, Kristin Cavallari, are getting divorced. But those few days are all it took for the split to start getting messy.

According to E! News, which obtained a copy of a new court filing, Cavallari is accusing Cutler of withholding money from her — money for Cavallari to buy a new house for her and her kids.

In the filing, Cavallari said that she’d originally initiated the purchase of a home back in the fall of 2019, when she and Cutler were on the cusp of separating or divorcing. Cutler reportedly had no problem with it at the time, but the purchase was never completed because the couple decided to give their marriage another try.

The attempted reconciliation lasted just a few months. The couple began to seriously discuss divorcing after they returned from their quarantine-extended Bahamas vacation, and Cavallari began looking for a house again. In the filing, she said that she assumed Cutler would be fine with that due to his "lack of objection in November."

Kristin Cavallari is accusing husband Jay Cutler of withholding money from her in newly-filed divorce documents. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

She apparently assumed wrong. Cavallari is now accusing Cutler of “punishing” her by refusing to give her the money to buy a new house, and she also says that he won’t leave their shared house in Tennessee.

Cutler’s refusal to leave is a problem for Cavallari, who feels that their three children will be exposed to a harmful environment if she and Cutler continue to live together.

Here’s what Cavallari claims in the new court documents, via E! News:

"Wife does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children to reside in the same household... Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children." "Husband makes inappropriate statements to and about Wife and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children. Now that Husband has announced he will not leave so Wife can exercise parenting time with the children, Wife fears the situation will escalate.”

Cavallari also claims that Cutler is attempting to intimidate her into accepting an “unfavorable” custody agreement by refusing to allow her to purchase a house.

