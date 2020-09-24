The illusion of star power: Why Mike Trout and Bryce Harper can’t carry teams to the playoffs

Mike Trout is not going to play in the postseason this year, barring a miracle. Even in a 2020 season where MLB expanded the field from 10 teams to 16, the Los Angeles Angels have not been able to ride the best baseball player in the world into playoff position.

At the helm for five seasons now, Angels GM Billy Eppler has never fielded a team with a winning record despite adding Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton, Andrelton Simmons and, just this year, Anthony Rendon. The 16-team format seemed like an open invitation to the Angels specifically. And yet, their playoff odds sit at 1.4 percent entering Thursday — requiring a complete meltdown by the Houston Astros — and realistic hopes faded a while ago.

A similar, if less dire, predicament is playing out in Philadelphia, where the Phillies are clawing for a postseason berth. A cavalcade of splashy acquisitions led by Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto is on the outside looking in with three games to play — with interlopers like the San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins riding in the catbird’s seat.

GM Matt Klentak took over the same year Eppler arrived in L.A., prior to 2016, overseeing a rebuilding effort that soon kicked into win-now mode, luring Harper, Realmuto, Jake Arrieta and Zack Wheeler. That raised expectations, and a coin flip’s chance at being one of the NL’s eight best teams isn’t cutting it.

For better or worse, we are accustomed to baseball operations leaders being pushed out over large investments gone wrong. If 2020 disappointment claims Eppler or Klentak’s jobs, though, that won’t be the logic.

In his new Angels uniform, Rendon remains a perpetual force. Harper’s fame outstrips his production, but he’s been one of the game’s best 25 or so hitters. Wheeler is posting a career-best 2.67 ERA in his first season in Philly, and there is literal clamoring in the streets to keep Realmuto. As for Trout, he of the historic early career and $426.5 million extension, he’s probably only being kept from his perch atop the WAR leaderboard by time limitations.

Instead, the questions hovering over the Phillies and Angels arise from confusion. There are stars. They are performing more or less as expected. There are, as usual, a handful of teams that aren’t even trying right now. How could it be that these star-studded rosters can’t win?

Pitch and catch

The problems holding back the 2020 Angels and Phillies are not confusing, in a vacuum: They can’t pitch and they can’t field.

Los Angeles has two reliable if unspectacular starters and another rounding into form, followed by a spin cycle of horror outings. The Phillies have two starters who will get Cy Young votes, a reasonable back of the rotation, and one of the worst bullpens anyone has ever seen.

Both are bottom five defensive teams by every major metric. The Angels allow the fifth-most runs per game, and the Phillies the seventh-most.

It is possible that in a 162-game season, either team could get over a bout with giving up literally all the runs and storm into contention. The 2019 Nationals, you may recall, were 19-31 after 50 games thanks to a disastrous bullpen. And all those pitchers who make for difficult Sporcle quizzes, they keep coming up when you try to answer the quandary of how stars miss out on October.

Chasms in the win column start out as chasms in dealing with moments. Baseball teams, of course, only get to choose their fighter when they are pitching.

High-leverage situations — at-bats where games have the most potential to shift — offer a revealing if chaotic glimpse into what happens when teams are making their biggest choices. And across baseball, these moments are increasingly handled by relief pitchers. In 2015, the year before Eppler and Klentak took their current posts, starting pitchers still faced 40 percent of high-leverage batters. By 2019, that number was down to 28.5 percent. And this season so far, it’s at 27.5 percent.

