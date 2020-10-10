The Heat survived LeBron's biggest haymaker and lived to fight another day

Nobody takes LeBron James’ biggest haymaker and lives to tell about it.

When LeBron decides it’s time for a series to be over, for a championship to be won, for a bubble to burst, it happens. You shake his hand, acknowledge his greatness and add yourself to the list of victims that feels like a who’s who of NBA stars past and present.

LeBron James’ best playoff performance since a 50-piece he gave to the dynastic Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 Finals produced a similar result, even if no one expected the Miami Heat to gamely come away with a win to push these Finals to a sixth game.

In that unforgettable contest, James may have played his most focused game as a pro until J.R. Smith lost focus, losing track of the score in regulation, leading to a social media frenzy and a largely forgettable sweep.

Here, James made sure Danny Green was as wide open as possible, and at about mid-flight it felt certain Green’s shot had too much air and not enough aim, essentially sealing the Lakers’ fate and giving the Heat a little more life in a 111-108 Game 5 win.

“I mean, if you just look at the play, I was able to draw two defenders below the free-throw line and find one of our shooters at the top of the key for a wide-open three to win a championship,” James said. “I trusted him, we trusted him, and it just didn't go. You live with that.”

James’ 40-point masterpiece was so many things: Urgent, but not rushed. Controlled, but fierce. There was no need for an asterisk had this gone the way we all expected, the way historic performances usually end.

He’s lost more than he’s won in the Finals, even as he’s performed well. But he’s never put up a performance like this, as the favorite, and it not be enough.

In some ways, it has to be a little more than demoralizing to the ego, and concern probably isn’t far behind. The Lakers didn’t take the Heat lightly, they took advantage of Miami mistakes and got out on the break, attacked the rim and relied on their best player to do what he set out to do from the moment he entered this Orlando campus. Close this thing out for a championship.

LeBron James scored 40 points and it wasn't enough for the Lakers in Game 5 vs. Miami. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

He didn’t run from the moment, he made the right play out of aggression, but it wasn’t enough.

Watching James through the years, there are very few athletes across any sport who have the sense of theater that he does. He knows where the cameras are, he knows the history, he knows the moment.

It’s not to say he puts on, but he’s as aware as anyone and as much as he tries to claim otherwise, he knows the value of history in the present.

To have a game like this, to cap off the bubble experience, with his co-star hobbled after an early injury, would give him and his legions of supporters across all mediums the fuel they needed to claim his place at the top of the mountain.

To put it more practically, when his long-range jumper is on automatic, as it was from tip-off, it was closing time. Erik Spoelstra helped fine-tune that sense of the moment from James, pushing him out of his nail-biting comfort zone and into a place where he’s so comfortable being uncomfortable the game will always move at his pace and his will.

And the longer this series goes, James knows Anthony Davis’ lower body will take more and more hits. It behooved him to finish off this opponent before something unforeseen happened — we all remember last year’s Finals.

Everything signaled for an improbable Laker victory, even with Davis’ injury. They kept stalking the Heat, like an aggressive boxer going after a wounded opponent. Miami, true to a man, would play textbook basketball for possessions at a time, working to a seven-point lead or nine-point advantage.

Then, boom.

Three or four minutes of basketball perfection undone in about 45 seconds, a lead evaporated thanks to James’ extended right hand, a 3-point jab or flick to an open shooter to keep themselves within striking distance.

