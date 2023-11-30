'The Golden Bachelor' finale: Where to watch tonight's final episode and stream the whole season

Gerry Turner, the first ever Golden Bachelor, will choose between Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima

After starting off with 22 contestants, Gerry Turner will now have to make his hardest choice yet. (Courtesy: ABC/The Golden Bachelor)

We've finally reached the final episode of the history-making reality dating show The Golden Bachelor, where it will be revealed who bachelor Gerry Turner has chosen as his new romantic partner.

Finale date: Nov. 30

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV show: The Golden Bachelor

TV channel: Citytv

Streaming: Citytv+

From the 22 contestants who met Gerry, looking for love, the very first Golden Bachelor narrowed it down to two women, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist. But ultimately, one woman will go home heartbroken after Thursday's finale.

Throughout the season we've seen Theresa and Gerry connect over both losing their previous spouse, while Leslie has opened up to Gerry about having trouble finding a true partner in the past.

Who will the Golden Bachelor pick in the finale

The Golden Bachelor finale will reveal Gerry Turner's final choice for his new partner, between 64-year-old fitness instructor Leslie Fhima and 69-year-old Theresa Nist from New Jersey.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor (Disney/John Fleenor) (The Walt Disney Company)

When is the finale of 'The Golden Bachelor'

The two hour finale of The Golden Bachelor is on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Where to watch and stream 'The Golden Bachelor'

The Golden Bachelor finale will air on Citytv in Canada.

Canadians can catch up on all episodes of The Golden Bachelor on Citytv+, or on the Citytv website with an existing TV provider subscription.

In the U.S., The Golden Bachelor will air on ABC, and Americans can catch up on all the past episodes from the season on Hulu.

Where was 'The Golden Bachelor' filmed

The Golden Bachelor began at the Bachelor Mansion in Los Angeles, but the finale takes place in Costa Rica.

How old is the Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is 72 years old.

Who is the Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner

Gerry is a retired restaurateur, with a home in Indiana.

Speaking to host Jesse Palmer in advance of the show's premiere, Gerry opened up about the fact that this new relationship won't be the same love he had with his late wife, adding that he hopes to find a woman who will make him "whole again."

"But I don't think it will look like the relationship I had with Toni," he said.

Giving Jesse and the public some advice, as someone who had a successful and long relationship, Gerry said each person should, "look at your spouse every day and tell them you love them."

"I would give anything to be able to do that one more time," he said.

Who is 'The Golden Bachelor' host?

The Golden Bachelor is hosted by Canadian Bachelor alum and ex-football player Jesse Palmer, born in Toronto and raised in Ottawa's Nepean area.

Palmer was the first Bachelor participant from outside the U.S., in 2004.