The Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup tour makes its first stop in Fort Lauderdale

Less than 24 hours after winning the Stanley Cup, the Panthers have brought the after-party to South Florida

Hopefully the Stanley Cup is waterproof.

Less than 24 hours have passed since the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, winning their first championship in the team’s 30-year history. But that quick turnaround hasn’t stopped the champs from celebrating and bringing the trophy along for the ride.

After the game, the Stanley Cup was less trophy, more cup as the Panthers poured beer into the opening at the top of it. Players then took turns getting a face full of celebratory booze poured out from the Cup.

What do you notice first in this Stanley Cup celebration @FlaPanthers player getting blasted with booze from the cup?



Or



The ghost of Dave Grohl in the back right? pic.twitter.com/gDR9oKYXez — Ryan Ramone (@Ryanramone27) June 25, 2024

The following day, the Panthers made their way down to Fort Lauderdale to continue their championship celebrations. The first stop for the Stanley Cup was Matthew Tkachuk’s home, where the team had an after-party.

The Florida Panthers are basking in glory this morning as they celebrate their historic Stanley Cup victory. After a thrilling season and a hard-fought final series, the players are still hoisting the coveted trophy high. Congrats to the Florida Panthers!!!! pic.twitter.com/gtDCSiGuwB — Chris Hoch (@ChrisHoch_9) June 25, 2024

Next up was the Elbo Room, a staple bar in the Fort Lauderdale area, and a personal favorite of Tkachuk's.

“I come here a lot,” Tkachuk told the Sun Sentinel. “I have not necessarily gone to bed yet, but it’s all good. I’m a little tired, but I got my second wind, so I’m ready to go.”

While at first the bar was just filled with players from the team, soon the Panthers were joined by a few hundred fans who wanted to join in on the fun.

Tkachuk and teammate Sam Bennett obliged, showering down beer from the second-floor balcony of the bar onto happy supporters.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett nearly drowned a man with beer from the Stanley Cup 🏆



😂😂😂😂😂#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/P7fr0fcM10 — David R (@David954FLA) June 25, 2024

Afterward, the team, with the Cup and a few hundred fans in tow, made its way down to Fort Lauderdale Beach. Obviously the best way to get the sticky feeling of beer off the trophy is to dip it into salt water, right? That’s exactly what the Panthers did.

Oh how we missed Stanley Cup Celebration vids.. pic.twitter.com/bYucpDWye4 — Bring Hockey Back (@BringHockeyBack) June 25, 2024

The Panthers' celebration tour has only just begun. The official championship parade is set to take place on Sunday on Fort Lauderdale beach, starting at 11 a.m. ET at Riomar Street and ending at Las Olas Oceanside Park, which is just across from the Elbo Room.

But don’t be surprised if the Stanley Cup pops up in a few other places before Sunday’s parade.