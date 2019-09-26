The Five Pointer: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores outrageous training ground goal

Yahoo Sport presents The Five Pointer, our daily video round-up of today’s big stories.

We start with the second round of the Carabao Cup and Manchester United almost crashed out of the competition at home to League One side Rochdale.

Mason Greenwood gave United the lead, but there was an incredible moment for 16-year-old Luke Matheson who scored his first goal for the club, equalising for Dale, to take the game to penalties which the Premier League side then won.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After the game Matheson said, today he has to go back to school to sit a psychology exam.

Chelsea progressed to the next round of the competition with a 7-1 win over League Two Grimsby.

Callum Hudson-Odoi made his return from an injury to his Achillies that he picked up last season and scored as well. But manager Frank Lampard wasn’t completely happy with the 18-year-old’s performance.

READ MORE: Luke Matheson: 16-year-old sensation scores against Man Utd before sitting school exam

READ MORE: Dennis beats demons to retain world title

READ MORE: 'Needs bleach': Australian Open champion in shocking racism scandal

England returned to Rugby World Cup action today as they took on the USA in their second match of Pool C.

The referees at this year’s competition have come under scrutiny so far, but before the game England scrum coach Neal Hatley said he was happy with the performance of the referee in their opening match.

Today could be a big day in the history of Bury football club.

The EFL’s 71 member clubs are set to meet in Milton Keynes today to discuss plans for next season regarding Bury’s potential reinstatement into League Two.

Story continues

Bury were kicked out of League One this season after failing to secure a takeover deal, but the club are hoping they will be allowed back into League Two at the start of next season, if the 71 clubs agree to it.

And finally, we have footage of an outrageous piece of skill from Zlatan Ibrahimovic during training with the LA Galaxy.

He managed to stand behind the goal-line and get the ball to land in the goal without bouncing before it goes in.

Featured from our writers



