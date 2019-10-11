The Five Pointer looks ahead to the weekend's action

Welcome to the The Five Pointer - Yahoo Sport UK’s video preview of the weekend’s sporting action.

With Typhoon Hagibis set to to hit Japan, Formula 1 has cancelled all activities at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.

The biggest storm of the year in the region will bring strong winds as qualifying takes place, meaning that grid positions could be decided by the results of second practice if conditions don’t improve.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

England take on the Czech Republic tonight in their latest Euro 2020 qualifying match and ahead of the game, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has said he wants his players to be able to concentrate on football rather potential racism from the stands.

Eliud Kipchoge is aiming to break the two-hour marathon barrier in his second attempt after finishing 26 seconds short in his 2017 effort.

The marathon world record-holder is taking part in the INEOS 1:59 challenge. But if the Kenyan breaks the two hour barrier, he will not set an official world-record as the the run will be assisted and doesn’t meet IAAF regulations.

READ MORE: Japanese Grand Prix make qualifying call as fans back ‘safety first’ decision

READ MORE: England boss Gareth Southgate downplays potential racism spat with Bulgaria

READ MORE: The NFL’s best player is coming to London this weekend

The Carolina Panthers are set to make their London NFL debut this weekend when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium.

Panthers’ head coach Ron Rivera believes that the London Games are important for the growth on the NFL.

And finally to the Rugby World Cup where Scotland are hoping their crunch match with Japan will go ahead on Sunday.

Story continues

Typhoon Hagibis could lead to its cancellation and dump Scotland out of the competition. Legal action has been threatened by Scotland if the game doesn’t happen.

Featured from our writers