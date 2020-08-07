The first woman to coach in the majors, Alyssa Nakken works to open more of baseball's doors

Alyssa Nakken’s jersey is in Cooperstown.

But history aside, she just wants to do her job.

“I’m seeing my face a lot more, but in the day-to-day, things are the same,” said Nakken, the first woman to serve on an MLB coaching staff. “We’re in the season now, so it really hasn’t changed that much. I’m here to work and there’s a lot that goes into every single day. When I turn on the computer or my phone there’s a lot more, but I really don’t let it faze me.”

The 83 miles from her hometown of Woodland, California, to Oracle Park, where the San Francisco Giants play, may as well have been a million, but Nakken made it. Her most visible moment came last month, when she became the first woman to coach on the field in a Major League Baseball game, serving as the first-base coach when the Giants faced the Oakland Athletics in an exhibition contest.

That history piles up every day, weeks after her on-field debut, as she forges a path no women have walked in baseball.

“The game of baseball isn’t discriminatory, it’s more the mentality,” said Nakken. “Do you have the strength and talent to be at this level, regardless of gender. I feel pretty strongly that baseball isn’t discriminatory on gender, but a lot of people think girls can’t be coaches or whatever. It’s kind of silly. My insecurities are I’m kind of young and haven’t coached at the major league level before. It’s never because I have a ponytail. I hope that can be an impact. I look forward to the day it’s not a big deal a woman is on the field of a Major League Baseball game.”

‘She swung like you had to get out of the way’

Nakken swung the bat like she wanted to kill the ball.

That was Sacramento State softball head coach Lori Perez’s main takeaway about the newest Giants coach.

“She’s the kind of person, when she got in the batter’s box, the defense took a step back,” said Perez. “She swung like you had to get out of the way.”

When her college coaches see Nakken on the field now, they see how she effortlessly fits in. Her presence in baseball exists outside the diamond, where she’s made the biggest impact, but she also stands out for the way she carries herself.

It reminds them of her playing days.

“When I see her on the field with the guys, height wise, she blends right in,” said former Sacramento State softball head coach Kathy Strahan. “She’s so competitive, she loves everything she does. We called her the Pigpen of the team; when we took groundballs before the game started, her uniform was already covered in dirt from head-to-toe.”

Sacramento State’s coaching staff saw something in her from the time she was a freshman. Nakken, now 30, could play all over the field, from shortstop to pitcher to first base.

“A lot of young women came through, but she was one who stood out who was going to do something special,” said Strahan. “You knew she’d do something she was passionate about, you just didn’t know what it would be.”

After her time at Sacramento State, Nakken went to grad school at the University of San Francisco to pursue a master’s in sports management. She moved from an internship at the Sacramento State athletic department to working at Stanford, her sights set on becoming an athletic director.

“I didn’t really know jobs in professional sports existed,” she said. “I don’t know why.”

Nakken worked with a variety of sports at Stanford, and when their baseball operations director quit, she picked up more responsibility with the baseball team. She was missing the experience of working with just one team when she saw an internship opening with the Giants.

A big deal job

The rest, as they say, is history. Nakken worked her way up and found herself interviewing for a coaching position with new Giants manager Gabe Kapler — chasing the dream she didn’t know she had.

“I never thought it was something I could do,” said Nakken. “So it’s nothing I ever pursued. I wanted to make an impact on the Giants organization. Even during the interview process, I didn’t know I was interviewing for a coaching role. The day I was offered the job, I was like, oh, I could be coaching on the field.”

