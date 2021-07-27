  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The first-ever Olympic surfing gold medalist almost didn't qualify because thieves stole his passport

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira holds the honor of being the first athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in surfing. But it almost didn't happen after a chaotic travel story at the 2019 ISA World Surfing Games. 

The competition, which was also qualification for the Olympics, was held at Kisakihama Beach in Miyazaki, Japan, from Sept. 7-15, 2019. While in the U.S. ahead of the competition, Ferreira's vehicle was broken into on Sept. 8 and his passport was stolen. His visa to get into Japan was also taken. 

The only choice he had was to apply for a new passport and visa to get into the country. He was hurrying to get to Miyazaki on time when a freak typhoon delayed the flight. The trip took an extra 18 hours. 

He arrived as his heat was already underway and the beach was still 10 minutes from the airport. Ferreira, 27, raced to the beach, still in jean shorts for travel, and got there with somewhere between eight and nine minutes left on the clock. He had a 12-point deficit to make up. 

Ferreira borrowed a surfboard from a fellow Brazilian surfer, Filipe Toledo, and set out for the waves. 

It was dubbed his "Miracle Heat," and Ferreira won the competition as well as locked in a spot for the first-ever surfing competition at the 2020 Olympic Games. 

"I came from the trash straight to the win," Ferreira said after the 2019 competition. "Yeah, that was amazing."

In the Olympic final on Tuesday, Ferreira broke his board on the first ride when he landed violently in the whitewater. It was merely another bump in his Olympic journey as he secured a 15.14-6.60 win over Japan's Kanoa Igarashi. 

The waters were choppy as a tropical storm rolls in and organizers forced the quarterfinals, semifinals and medal matches all into one day. The men's final was up first with Ferreira taking the first-ever surfing medal, and first male gold medal in the discipline. Team USA's Carissa Moore secured the first medal on the women's side with a pair of big runs.

It was the culmination of a wild ride to the Olympics for Ferreira. Maybe he will take a page out of Caeleb Dressel's book and do something nice for Toledo in acknowledgement of using his board to get there. 

Italo Ferreira of Team Brazil.
Italo Ferreira of Team Brazil won the first gold medal awarded in surfing at an Olympic Games. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • USA's Carissa Moore Wins First-ever Women's Gold Medal in surfing

    USA takes home a gold in surfings Olympic debut.

  • Seasoned superstars win gold in surfing's Olympic debut

    After a series of underdogs stole the show at the beginning of surfing’s historic Olympic debut, two of the sport's most seasoned superstars took home the gold medals. Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions on Tuesday, more than a century after the sport first tried to get on the program. The 28-year-old Moore, the darling child prodigy who could beat the boys and grew up to be the youngest world champion surfer, preserved after struggling in the early heats.

  • USA's Carissa Moore rides dominant run to first-ever women's gold medal in Olympics surfing

    Brazil's Ítalo Ferreira secured the men's gold medal after breaking his board on his first run of the final.

  • Day 4 roundup: Stunning gymnastics loss, 50 straight women's hoops wins

    Rounding up everything you may have missed from Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • American Carissa Moore wins first-ever women's Olympic gold in surfing

    Team USA's Carissa Moore won gold in the inaugural Olympic women's surfing final, at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.Of note: Brazil's Italo Ferreira won the gold medal in the first-ever men's Olympic surfing contest. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The surfing finals were brought forward a day due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nepartak, which caused some unpredictable surf.Moore, a four-time world champion surfer

  • Veteran USA softball pitcher fought through tears after gold medal loss to deliver an inspiring message to young fans

    Cat Osterman has been a steady hand for USA softball for years, and was extremely emotional after coming up short in her final game with the team.

  • Japan playing its own water polo style at Tokyo Olympics

    The men's water polo tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is filled with big, hulking destroyers playing a similar style. Japan swims and swims and swims, more than any other team in the field, hoping to generate breakout opportunities while wearing down its opponent. “This is the only way,” Japan coach Yoji Omoto said through a translator.

  • Team USA's softball silver medal is a story of both Olympic inspiration and IOC-killed dreams

    There's a reason the American women seemed mad after accepting their silver medals. Look at those 13 lost years without an Olympic opportunity.

  • Olympics-Swimming-Efimova hits out at morning finals in 'unfair' Games

    Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova on Monday branded the Tokyo Olympics unfair due to the number of athletes ruled out of the Games and criticised organisers for scheduling morning finals to meet the demands of U.S. prime time television. Now appearing in her fourth Olympics, Efimova cut a controversial figure at the 2016 Rio Games after being called a drugs cheat by American rival Lilly King, the eventual 100 metres breaststroke gold medallist. The Russian, who was disqualified for 16 months from October 2013 to February 2015 after testing positive for an anabolic steroid https://www.reuters.com/article/swimming-russia-doping-efimova-idINKBN0DT0LD20140513, won the silver medal.

  • Simone Biles was the first to congratulate the Russians for upsetting Team USA to win gold in the team all-around

    Simone Biles pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics gymnastics team final on Tuesday, but she came back to watch her teammates and congratulate the victors.

  • Olympics-Table Tennis-'Lose quickly and come home', demands Austrian paddler's daughter

    For Austrian Liu Jia, reaching the last 16 of the women's singles table tennis event has left her facing a dilemma -- she is still in the running to win a medal at the Tokyo Games but her success is delaying a reunion with her 10-year-old daughter. The 39-year-old has beaten a number of younger rivals en route to the last 16, including Syria's Hend Zaza -- who at 12 was the youngest athlete competing in Tokyo -- and 20-year-old Puerto Rican paddler Adriana Diaz. "It seems like I'm bullying the young players," Liu said, after beating Diaz 4-0 in the third round on Tuesday.

  • Bermuda smallest nation to win Olympic gold after triathlete Flora Duffy's triathlon win

    Flora Duffy bagged Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold medal after winning the women's triathlon at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday morning local time.The big picture: Bermuda, with a population of 63,000, is also the "smallest nation or territory to win an Olympic gold medal," NPR notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe win by Duffy, who trains in Boulder, Colorado, marks only the Olympic second medal ever for Bermuda, after boxer C

  • Simone Biles addresses media after withdrawing from women's gymnastics team final

    Simone Biles left the U.S. women’s gymnastics team final after struggling to land a vault. The U.S. women finished with a silver medal.

  • Olympics-Archery-S.Korea's 'archery genius' crashes out in individual round

    After taking two golds for South Korea in the mixed and men's team archery events at the Tokyo Games, teen archer Kim Je Deok crashed out in the individual round of 16, losing to Germany's Florian Unruh by 3-7 on Tuesday. Nicknamed the "archery genius" after an appearance on a South Korean talent show, the 17-year-old debuted at the Olympics by becoming his country's youngest ever gold medallist. Opponent Unruh called the victory "one of the biggest wins" but said everyone had chances to succeed at the Olympics.

  • Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. down China, world champions Serbia beat Japan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States dealt China a second consecutive straight sets defeat in women's volleyball on Tuesday to leave the defending Olympic champions in danger of missing out on the knockout stages. Jordan Thompson, the Americans' 24-year-old opposite hitter who is competing in her first Games, impressed again, top-scoring with 34 points to set a Tokyo 2020 record.

  • A US Army lieutenant joined the military after not qualifying for previous Olympics. Now, she is a gold medalist and Olympic-record holder.

    Amber English failed to qualify for the Olympics in 2012 and 2016 so she joined the US Army. Today, she set an Olympic record for shooting.

  • Aly Raisman Reacts to Simone Biles Withdrawing From Team Competition

    Former teammate Aly Raisman spoke out Tuesday after Olympic champion Simone Biles pulled out of the womens gymnastics team finals in Tokyo after struggling in Team USAs first rotation on the vault.

  • The Rock and Emily Blunt can't steer Disney's Jungle Cruise towards bigger thrills

    The popular Jungle Cruise attraction at various lands and worlds of Disney is a water ride, an animatronics showcase, a kitschy nostalgia trip, and a knowingly creaky joke machine, all at once. To this mix, the new Jungle Cruise movie adds a hall of mirrors. The ride was partially inspired by the 1951 adventure film The African Queen, wherein Humphrey Bogart escorts Katharine Hepburn down the Nile on a creaky boat. Now the ride has in turn inspired a 2021 adventure film wherein Dwayne Johnson es

  • An NBA head coach punished his team because 1 player had an Android phone and it messed up a group chat

    When Jason Kidd was the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, he once made the entire team run sprints because Thon Maker didn't have an iPhone.

  • Canada wins softball bronze, appeals to IOC to stay for '24

    Canada had just won its first bronze medal in softball, the high point of the players' careers, and the reality sunk in that there will be no chance to play in the Olympics again until at least 2028. Dropped by the International Olympic Committee for 2012 and 2016 and restored for this year, softball will be skipped again in 2024. “I think a terrible injustice was done to women's softball when it was taken out in 2008,” Canada coach Mark Smith said after Tuesday's 3-2 win over Mexico.