Here are the final College Football Playoff rankings of 2020

There aren’t many surprises throughout the final College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame are the top four teams and will play in the playoff. Alabama will play Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas) and Clemson will play Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

The other four New Year’s Six bowls were announced Sunday afternoon as well. The biggest snub from the New Year’s Six is Indiana. The 6-1 Hoosiers lost out on an at-large bid to a prestigious bowl game to Florida and Iowa State. Both the Gators and Cyclones have three losses.

Below are the final rankings of the year. Undefeated Coastal Carolina could not crack the top 10.

Both Clemson and Notre Dame are going to the playoff. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Final CFP rankings

1. Alabama (11-0)

2. Clemson (10-1)

3. Ohio State (6-0)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

5. Texas A&M (8-1)

6. Oklahoma (8-2)

7. Florida (8-3)

8. Cincinnati (9-0)

9. Georgia (7-2)

10. Iowa State (9-3)

11. Indiana (6-1)

12. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

13. North Carolina (8-3)

14. Northwestern (6-2)

15. Iowa (6-2)

16. BYU (10-1)

17. USC (5-1)

18. Miami (8-2)

19. Louisiana (9-1)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. San Jose State (7-0)

23. NC State (8-3)

24. Tulsa (6-2)

25. Oregon (4-2)

