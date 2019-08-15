The enduring hope of Buffalo fans: Bills Mafia member already planning Super Bowl LIV parade
If you were to make a list of the handful of teams you think have the best chance of winning Super Bowl LIV in February, it would probably include the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, maybe the Dallas Cowboys.
But the Buffalo Bills? Unlikely.
Save the date, Bills fans
Underscoring the enduring hope of Bills fans, one member of the team’s fan base, or Bills Mafia, not only believes that Buffalo can and will win its first-ever Super Bowl title, he’s even started planning the parade.
Via Syracuse.com, Stevie Gorczcya has created a Facebook page promoting the event, scheduled for February 4 at 9 a.m., two days after Super Bowl LIV.
Over 2,300 Bills fans have already said they’d attend, and over 4,400 are interested in going.
Buffalo was 6-10 last year, with rookie Josh Allen starting 11 games, though they return 10 of 11 starters from last year’s defense, which finished second in the NFL in total yards allowed.
The Bills made the playoffs in 2017, their first postseason appearance since 1999; they lost to Jacksonville in the wild-card round.
