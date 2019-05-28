The Econo Lodge, Panda Express and naps on the bus: What could’ve been for Kyler Murray in the minors

If Kyler Murray were playing baseball, he likely would have played last week in front of 1,000 fans in Lake Elsinore, California. (Josh Schafer/Yahoo Sports)

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — At first pitch of game 44 of 142 for the Stockton Ports, seven people stood on the grassy knoll off the third-base line as temperatures dropped below 60 degrees. About a mile off Interstate 15 in Southern California, tucked between the mountains, and beyond a gas station, a McDonald’s and a local animal shelter, the home of the Lake Elsinore Storm has a maximum capacity approximately eight times smaller than that of the Arizona Cardinals.

At the Cardinals practice facility in Tempe, Arizona, 352 miles east of Lake Elsinore, Kyler Murray, the Oakland Athletics’ first-round draft pick who defected to the NFL, had wrapped up his first week of organized team activities as quarterback for the Cardinals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But what if Murray had picked baseball?

The ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft likely would’ve been playing in front of just more than 1,000 fans on a Thursday night in May with Stockton, the A’s Class-A Advanced affiliate. There would’ve been buzz with a former Heisman Trophy winner patrolling center field. Just ask Tim Tebow’s teammates.

But like Tebow and the other thousands of minor leaguers, Murray couldn’t have avoided baseball’s inevitable purgatory.

Instead of throwing passes to Cardinals receivers this past week, Murray could’ve been staying in an Econo Lodge with his Stockton teammates. Instead of a 4,850-square-foot cafeteria staffed by 12 workers in Arizona, Murray could’ve been budgeting the six-day, $125 food allowance of a minor-league clubhouse. Maybe he would’ve eaten Panda Express as a part of the team provided meal, or been so health-conscious to find a Subway at a rest stop.

Life in the minors for Kyler Murray would have included many nights at motels all across the California League. (Josh Schafer/Yahoo Sports)

Story continues

An approximately 90-minute bus ride separated the Ports from Friday’s doubleheader. Another six hours of travel loomed sometime between the end of a road trip on Sunday and the start of a homestand on Monday. That’s just life in the California League, and it could’ve been the life of Murray, who instead opted for an immediate chance at being the Cardinals’ franchise quarterback and $35.2 million guaranteed.

“We’re all in the same boat, so nobody can complain that somebody has it better than them,” said James Kaprielian, a 2015 first-round pick of the New York Yankees and the A’s sixth-ranked prospect. “The bus rides are tough. Some guys are laying on the floor because, to be honest, that’s the most comfortable spot on the bus. It’s tough. You’re just stuck in a position for potentially seven hours or so and then you got to show up and get your body right.”

Because Murray decided not to play baseball in February, forgoing spring training and his A’s contract altogether, Stockton manager Webster Garrison never saw Murray play in person. He never saw the speed and arm strength to perform in center field and the kind of power that can make a difference. Scouts told Yahoo Sports last December that Murray had the speed and raw power to be a “legitimate center fielder,” but questioned his commitment to baseball.

“Just watching him developing would’ve been nice,” Garrison said.

Garrison has spent all but five games in a 27-year baseball career either managing or playing in the minor leagues. In a world of iPads and AirPods, the bus rides are different than the past, more solitary and without the racks of beer that previously accompanied a six-hour ride. The social media age —which captured Murray’s highlights on Twitter on his way to the Heisman this past fall — has changed some of the players' mindsets, Garrison said. But even if a home run-saving catch can go viral, the instant gratification many players seek won’t come. Not in the minors.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wrapped up his first week of organized team activities. (AP)

Murray would’ve left spring training with a list of things to work on, Garrison said, like current Stockton center fielder Austin Beck. The A’s first-round pick in 2017 and their fifth-ranked prospect is working on his jump when chasing fly balls. Twelve outs recorded in Beloit, Wisconsin, last season weren’t bad but he wants to snag more balls in the gap.

At 20 years old, this is Beck’s second full season in the minors. He’s stopped the late-night Domino’s pizza after games this year and instead eats at a local sports bar. But he’s still a “big Panda guy,” meaning Panda Express, one of several fast food options at the team’s favorite rest stop in Grapevine, California. With about 15 off days each season, there are often games on the long travel days. So most guys sleep on the bus, Beck said.

Murray could’ve been there, sleeping on a yoga mat beside Beck in the aisle of a team bus.

“He’s a good ballplayer,” Beck said. “There definitely would’ve been more autograph guys here, I can promise you that. It would’ve been really fun and cool to play alongside him.”

Beck didn’t play college baseball like Murray, which can sometimes give players an advantage in the minors. The Yankees drafted Kaprielian in the first round following his junior season at UCLA. The right-hander remembers envisioning his route to the big leagues. He remembers the shock in Didi Gregorius’ voice when Kaprielian added 20 pounds to his frame and four miles an hour to his cutter entering his second season. The Yankees told him had he not injured his UCL and undergone Tommy John surgery, he might’ve had a chance at the majors the next year.

Kyler Murray was the ninth overall pick of the MLB draft in 2018. (Getty Images)

After two seasons spent rehabbing, the sniff at big-league attention has stuck with the 25-year-old who has never made it out of Class A ball. Sure, Murray could get hurt in the NFL too. But $35 million guaranteed — and a Nike sponsorship — would keep Murray out of the fast-food lifestyle. And unlike MLB, returning from injuries in the NFL doesn’t include an extensive rehab stint in the minor leagues.

“A lot of the time with minor league baseball it’s not going to go the way you want when you get signed,” Kaprielian said. “You spend time in the minors, you develop as an athlete, you develop as a baseball player, and hopefully as a person too.”

Who knows how long Murray would’ve spent with Stockton? Garrison said some first-round draft picks make it to the big leagues in two years, others in five. It wouldn't have mattered how full the stadiums of the California League were or how many cameras and autograph seekers chased Murray following games, it’s still minor league baseball.

And even Murray, who’s currently ascending to superstar relevance in another sport, would’ve been just another ballplayer, on another bus headed to another ballpark.

“I don’t think Kyler Murray’s eating Panda Express too often,” Kaprielian said. “I’m excited to see what happens to him to be honest … he was going to figure it out in baseball pretty quickly. And it seems like he figured it out in football even quicker.”

More from Yahoo Sports: