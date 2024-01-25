The earbuds with 46,000+ fans are down to $16 — they're nearly 50% off!
Have you worn out your old earbuds — or, worse, accidentally laundered them? If you're looking for a replacement, you don't have to splurge on Apple to get excellent quality; you can pick up a pair of earbuds from a brand that some people actually "prefer over AirPods" for as little as $16. Tozo's T20 wireless earbuds deliver superb sound quality at a fraction of the cost of those Apples. There are multiple other Tozos — all affordable — on sale right now. Never heard of Tozo? Prepare to be impressed.
These Bluetooth buds, which are endorsed by 46,000+ five-star fans, are lightweight and the perfect size for people with small ears. With a flat shape that fits snugly, they're great for sports and exercise.
Said this shopper, who bought the A1s for their niece: “They stay in her ears and produce excellent sound quality and a great price! … These are durable and high-quality. The touch features work great, and she loves that she can control the volume and pause what she's listening to/watching without having to touch her tablet; this makes it easy to mount the tablet on the headrest so she doesn't have to hold it on long car rides. ... These are great earbuds, especially for a first pair, because if the kids lose them or break them, they are not expensive to replace.”
Waterproof, with a ridiculous 48.5 hours of playtime, these buds will keep you going for days.
One fan said, "The Tozo T20 earbuds are truly in a league of their own! From the moment I popped them in, I was blown away by their exceptional sound quality. The bass is deep and powerful, making my favorite songs come to life in a way I've never experienced with other earbuds. The fit is incredibly snug and comfortable, and they stay put even during the most intense workouts. These are probably the most comfortable earbuds I've ever worn."
Incredibly lightweight and comfortable even after the longest listening session — take it from nearly 4,200 five-star fans.
Said one shopper: "These earbuds have been great so far. Love the fact that I can use either one by [it]self without the other. Battery life is pretty good; I've only had to charge them once a week or so. Sound quality and noise cancellation are very good for the cost of these. Range is great too. I would highly recommend these and wouldn't hesitate to buy them again."
Another Tozo enthusiast opined: "The price and performance are unmatched, and the quality is better than other brands I have tried. My wife even stopped using her AirPods in favor of the Mini A2s."
Water-resistant and sweat-proof, the T6s are a slightly brawnier option.
One of the shoppers who gave the A1s a five-star review was so impressed that he bought his wife these slightly more expensive T6s: “She loves that she's no longer tethered to the laptop. ... The earbuds are really comfortable and stay in place extremely well for her. She used them to listen to music yesterday while out in the yard and said the sound quality is the best that she's ever heard. These give great all-around sound and have great bass, especially if you set your sources’ EQ properly. The touch controls are excellent. The battery life is incredibly long — she uses these all day for work calls, only charging them for 30 minutes during lunch. The case she charges once every three days.”
Even better, he noted, is how durable they are: “She dropped one in her cereal while taking it out of the charging case. We turned it off, washed it with soap and water and wiped it dry, turned it back on and it still works like new! These are very water-resistant!”
This customer said the “bass is punchy and resonant, high end is very clear and crisp. The mids may be scooped a little, but it's not bad.” He adds that they “sound way better than any normal wired earbuds I've owned, and not having a wire tying you to the phone is really nice when you're trying to listen to something and cook or do other tasks.”
With 8mm drivers, the Tozo T10s deliver superb sound quality whether you're listening to music, audiobooks or podcasts.
As for the T10s, one user summed them up: "First, it's really hard for me to find earplugs or headphones that actually fit my ears. These fit right away, so I'm impressed. They aren't overly large and chunky like a lot of these things can be that make you look like you're about to turn into a cyberman from Dr. Who. ... The sound quality is great on them and so is the battery life. I've not had issues with them cutting out or any other audio distortion. I was pretty skeptical about getting something from a brand I'd never heard of. But these have been great; don't regret getting them one bit."
