The dream dynasty: USA women's basketball earns seventh straight gold
TOKYO — The dynasty continues.
The U.S. women's basketball team won its seventh straight Olympic gold medal, defeating Japan, 90-75.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
This was frightening.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win for USA Basketball has created a new nickname for the Boston Celtics star.
The Los Angeles Lakers received praise from Bleacher Report for the business it's done so far in free agency.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The U.S. women’s basketball team is one win away from earning a seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against Japan. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, USA vs. Japan start time, TV channel, live
Luka Doncic had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the loss.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Will the Celtics find point guard help in free agency after all? Boston reportedly is in discussions to add former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.
Spencer Dinwiddie's jersey number is unique to Wizards history. It's actually kind of amazing.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Olympian Kaleigh Gilchrist recovered physically from a near-fatal balcony clash. Then came the bigger battle: PTSD.
Vince Carter's Olympic commentary was almost as good as his Olympic dunking.
Ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jimmy Johnson has found a calmness. But it wasn't always that way for the Cowboys legend.