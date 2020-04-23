Dolphins have been trying to get the first overall pick from Bengals, and got a predictable response

Shoot you shot, Miami Dolphins.

Under the “it doesn’t hurt to ask” file, the Dolphins have been trying to get the first overall pick from the Cincinnati Bengals over the past couple weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And the Bengals said no, “in no uncertain terms” according to Schefter. No word on whether the Bengals had to block the Dolphins on their phones after they wouldn’t stop trying.

As the NFL readies for the first round of the draft on Thursday night it’s at least an interesting news tidbit and offers some insight into both teams.

Why did the Bengals not entertain the Dolphins’ offer?

It seems like a long (long, long) time ago, but there was that weird “maybe Joe Burrow doesn’t want to play for the Bengals and they’ll trade the first pick” speculation for a while. Burrow put that to rest at the NFL scouting combine and we haven’t heard a whole lot about it since.

The Bengals are taking Burrow, and that’s the smart move. The fact that they wouldn’t even listen to offers from the Dolphins — and presumably other teams made a “doesn’t hurt to ask” call too — says they’re sold on Burrow. And they should be, the LSU quarterback is coming off a phenomenal year. He’s not only the safe pick, he’s worthy of the top spot.

The Dolphins have a ton of draft capital, including the fifth overall pick, and the Bengals could have conceivably moved down and selected Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Herbert at No. 5, depending who fell. The fact that the Bengals didn’t even give the Dolphins a chance to offer a staggering amount of picks for No. 1 says they’re completely sold on Burrow as a franchise savior.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been expected to be the first pick of the NFL draft for months. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Why are the Dolphins trying to move up?

It’s at interesting to look at from the Dolphins side too.

Does Miami calling Cincinnati multiple times for No. 1 mean the Dolphins are worried about Tagovailoa or Herbert? Or do the Dolphins simply feel Burrow is that special of a quarterback prospect?

There was a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport this week that the Dolphins were trying to trade to No. 3 overall, but to draft an offensive lineman. That really makes little sense. There are four quality tackles available and any one of the four could be considered the top one in the class. There’s not much separation. If the Dolphins wanted a top tackle, they’re assured of one with the fifth pick. Why move up?

But maybe the takeaway from that — if there’s any truth to the rumor at all, and it’s OK to be skeptical, especially during draft week — combined with the interest in No. 1 is that the Dolphins aren’t thrilled with Tagovailoa or Herbert. If you draft a quarterback in the top 10, it’s a franchise-changing commitment. You need to be right.

It doesn’t appear there will be a blockbuster deal with the first overall pick. But it’s still interesting that the Dolphins asked. And asked. And asked.

