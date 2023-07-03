The Daily Sweat: Yankees' Domingo German starts for 1st time since perfect game

Domingo German's perfect game really did come out of nowhere.

The New York Yankees' starter was pretty bad in June, and that counts his 27-up, 27-down win against the Oakland A's in his last start. German had a 5.67 ERA in June, which is hard to do when nine of your innings in the month were perfect.

German is back on the mound Monday, and his Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. Both teams are -110 odds on the moneyline at BetMGM.

A lot of energy goes into a perfect game, and there's a crush of attention afterward. So what's the history of pitchers in their start after a perfect game? Here are how the 10 perfect-game pitchers of the last 30 years fared in their next start (TL;DR: There were five wins, four losses and one bad outing in a no-decision):

Kenny Rogers, 1994: Rogers didn't have a great follow-up to his perfect game, giving up five runs (four earned) and 10 baserunners in just 5.1 innings in a loss to the Chicago White Sox.

David Wells, 1998: Wells had a good start, going seven innings and allowing just three runs in a win over the Boston Red Sox.

David Cone, 1999: Cone lasted just four innings against Cleveland, allowing 10 baserunners and six runs, though only two runs were earned. He took a no decision. That was the Yankees' last perfect game before German, who is hoping for better results.

Randy Johnson, 2004: Johnson went seven innings, allowing just five baserunners and two runs, recording the win against the Florida Marlins.

Mark Buehrle, 2009: Buehrle gave up five runs in 6.1 innings and took the loss against the Minnesota Twins.

Dallas Braden, 2010: Braden struggled a bit, allowing four runs in eight innings in a loss at the Los Angeles Angels.

Roy Halladay, 2010: Halladay did allow 10 hits in seven innings, but only two runs in a win over the San Diego Padres.

Philip Humber, 2012: Humber was rocked in his next start against the Boston Red Sox, giving up nine earned runs in five innings against the Boston Red Sox. Humber won just 16 games in his career, but one was perfect.

Matt Cain, 2012: Cain allowed 10 baserunners in five innings and gave up three runs, but he and the San Francisco Giants recorded a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Felix Hernandez, 2012: Hernandez had a very good start, allowing seven hits and only one run in a win over Cleveland.

It's hard to take much out of that list. Of course stars like Johnson and Hernandez were great in their next start, because they were typically great. And it probably shouldn't be too surprising that Braden and Humber took losses.

German is a lot closer to Humber than Johnson, and his season was pretty bad before the perfect game. He had a 5.10 ERA this season before beating Oakland. Maybe the Orioles will have better luck against him than the A's did.

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán is coming off an unlikely perfect game. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

The rest of MLB

There are 10 games on the MLB slate, with a few teams having an off day. The highlight is an AL West showdown between Texas teams. The Texas Rangers have a four-game lead in the division over the Houston Astros as the teams get a series started. The Rangers are -125 favorites. The Astros have been good but not great in their World Series defense, but have shown some signs of warming up. It's a big series for both teams.

What's the best bet?

I'm taking the Orioles. I don't think Domingo German unlocked something in his last start, he just got hot against a bad Oakland team. Baltimore has been better than the Yankees this season. If German has another outstanding outing, so be it.